Mentoring Others, Serving Clients And Community At Suite 185 Nail Spa & Suites

Dianna Fourte moved to Chattanooga in 2015 to work in the property management business.

She moved here from Chicago where she owned a company called VA Productions and Management Group.

“I used to do pamper parties,” she said noting that one of her clients was Southwest Airlines. She would organize the parties by outsourcing a variety of services like skin care and nail services.

She was enjoying her new job here in Chattanooga, but things took a sudden change.

“That company sold out,” she said. “I didn't have any family here. I just moved here for that job.”

Dianna wondered if she should stay in Chattanooga or go back to Chicago. She said she enjoyed her previous job which provided great customer service to others.

Then she discovered a way to, “change her stars.”

“That's when I found Chattanooga College,” she said. “And I went there to train in the Manicuring program. I started a bit late in life, but it's been a blessing. And I just went on from there.”

After completing the program Dianna wanted to take things a step further and opened her first nail business Nails by Mz D. Dianna said she was blessed by a colleague named Thomas McGee. He mentored her after she finished her studies. She said he offered her great advice and helped her get started. Dianna wanted to do the same for others.

“What I wanted to do was create a safe space of like -minded people that wanted a space where they can express their creativity,” she said.

Dianna opened Suite 185, a space shared by other nail specialists and skin care experts. Each brand inside Suite 185 offers unique services. Dianna said each brand brings their own creativity, but all follow proper sanitation, all are properly licensed, and they encourage each other and lift each other up.

It’s not about competition at Suite 185. It’s about embracing their diverse cultural of sisterhood they all want to share with their clients.

“I wanted to create a space where it was safe, where it was clean, where it was professional, and I can continue mentoring,” she said. “I wanted a space where you had an opportunity, especially when you're coming out of school, and can’t find a place that will hire you. Or when they hire you, they just want to put you on pedicures, and you never get a chance to express or build up other talents that you may have. I wanted to provide that opportunity.”

The sisterhood at Suite 185 is more like family.

“We do a lot of community service together and people don't really know that about us yet,” she said. We also create a space where people can come in and share our space. We have some vendors who set up and rent the shelf space each month.”

She said customers are also treated like family.

“It's not a spa as in terms of like, you must sit still and be quiet,” she said. “We have good music. We have libations, so you can have wine, coffee, tea, it's all complimentary. If you’re booked on a day when we are doing a seafood boil, you’re eating seafood. You may not want to, but you're going to eat. It’s a community.”

At Suite 185 you’ll find Jandi Nail Studio, Nail_Kandy, Clawed by Sheba, ELock's Eccentric Nail Studio, Aesthetics by Myah, DesJany From Earth 2 Skin, Radiant Nails by Kelci, Ivy Leaves and nails, Nails by MzD, and vendors Am Bougie baskets, and Franchesca Accessories.

“We're a full-service place but also unique in the fact that it’s a suite of all 10 brands in one location,” Dianna said.