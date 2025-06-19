Merry Maids Can Make Your House Sparkle For Summertime Events

This Friday, June 21st, marks the start of summer. Get out the grills. Clean up the pools. Start planning weekend parties and start inviting guests.

And if you plan to host events, make sure your house is tidy and welcoming. Luckily, doing that all by yourself isn't necessary.

Tara Brackett owns Merry Maids franchises in Rome and Dalton, Georgia and recently opened a location here in the Scenic City.

“I’ve been with Merry Maids for 22 years,” she said. “We are new to the Chattanooga area, but we've been focusing on our quality and growth and implementing our Merry Maids brand and standards.”

Tara offered some handy advice to de-clutter your home and clean up any messes. Tackling small things will help keep your entryways and indoor space free from the debris people might track into your home after spending some time outside.

She said the entryway is going to make the first impression on how tidy you keep your home. Tara said to place things where they belong to de-clutter entryways.

“You can wipe down the exterior of the entryway door,” she said. “You get cobwebs on the door, you get handprints on the glass, you get pollen in the panels of those doors, which make it look dirty. So just a quick wipe, just once a week with just a little cloth, already makes the entryway seem cleaner and more welcoming.”

She said a quick sweep or mop of the floor and vacuuming the furniture helps to remove dirt, dust and allergens and don’t forget to fluff those couch pillows.

“When the pillows are fluffed, it brings the room together and it's more welcoming,” she said.

She said kitchen surfaces and appliances should be wiped with a mild disinfectant.

“If you’ve been working outside or been at the gym or the pool and you go into the house and kitchen, your hands are dirty and you touch the fridge and surfaces,” she said.

“Give those surfaces a quick wipe so there is no obvious dirt on them.”

If you plan to have guests over for an outdoor event, Tara said the patio furniture should be wiped down as well to remove any cobwebs and pollen. She said a simple water and soap solution will do the trick.

She said a neat way to keep things de-cluttered is by using crates or baskets for “drop zones.”

“Have a drop zone in the entryway,” she said. “The first thing everyone does when they walk in the door is they throw everything down. Everything gets put on counters or on the floor. If you can get some bins or baskets, especially if you have children, you can label them with their names or what goes in those bins. That way, when everyone comes in, they know where to put their stuff or they can put their stuff in their own basket.”

She said creating a bin or basket for pet toys is another way pet owners can de-clutter. Tara said spending ten minutes a day doing something, whether it’s making the bed each morning, cleaning the bathroom in the evening before bed or loading the dishwasher at night and unloading it in the morning, can help take care of some of the upkeep a house requires.

