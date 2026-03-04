Mystical March Market Bringing Whimsical Spring Vibes To Chattanooga

In its fourth annual year, the Mystical March Market, presented by Shop the Market At, will be taking place this Saturday and Sunday, March 7th-8th, at the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex in downtown Chattanooga.

The market is designed to be a more whimsical spring market featuring arts, crafts, food trucks, and community fun.

The mystical market will have festive spring and St. Paddy’s Day touches, including green beer, Irish-themed beers, and specialty green drinks garnished with shamrock accents and playful seasonal touches.

There will also be high-energy Irish and Celtic music, with performances by the Irish band TradChattanooga Irish session. One of the more unique traditions of the market is the annual leprechaun hunt, with this year featuring two separate leprechaun hunts, giving people the chance to win curated gift baskets filled with items generously donated by participating vendors.

In addition to incredible Irish music, arts, crafts, drink vendors, and a leprechaun hunt, the vendors will embrace the theme with certain themed baked goods, artisan candles, handcrafted jewelry, specialty chocolates, and more.

In speaking with Robert Davis, founder of Shop the Market At, he mentioned how the beloved annual market got started and how 2026 will be its first year at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex after relocating from Collegedale Commons.

“In 2022, as plans were underway to expand the annual event calendar, the team knew they wanted to host something special in March. However, rather than following the traditional St. Patrick’s Day format seen at so many spring events, they envisioned something different, something imaginative, enchanting, and immersive. From that vision, Mystical March was born: a magical marketplace experience complete with a leprechaun hunt and whimsical seasonal elements.

For its first three years, mystical March was held at Collegedale Commons, where it quickly gained a loyal following. As the event grew in both attendance and vendor participation, organizers saw an opportunity to elevate the experience even further. In 2026, Mystical March moves to its new home at the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo, marking an exciting new chapter for the event.”

Robert went on to highlight some of the unique things added this year that make the 4th annual market stand out, including more live entertainment and the event extending onto Station Street.

“For the first time, the event will also extend onto Station Street, where additional vendors, including several food trucks, will serve a variety of delicious offerings, some with an Irish-inspired twist. The expanded footprint allows for an even more dynamic shopping and dining experience.

Live entertainment will take place throughout the weekend on the stage in the Choo Choo Gardens. A special highlight includes a performance by members of an Irish band playing Celtic and traditional Irish music from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.”

Convenient metered and garage parking is available for attendees around the Choo Choo, and admission is free as well. The event is expected to bring a sense of vibrancy and playfulness that brings the community together to usher in the new season.

When asked what the long-term vision and mission is for the future of the Mystical March Market, Robert Davis mentioned that he is committed to continual growth while remaining true to the roots and heart of the event.

“The long-term vision for Mystical March is simple: continue growing the event year after year while maintaining its magical charm. Organizers plan to host the market annually at the Chattanooga Choo Choo beyond 2026, with the goal of establishing it as a signature spring tradition for the region.

Mystical March invites the community to step into a world of enchantment, celebrate local creativity, and support the incredible small businesses that make the market experience so special.”

Mystical March Market