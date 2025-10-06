Nails And Nurturing: Both Are Forms Of Caregiving For Edmesta Lockhart

Edmesta Lockhart, owner and nail stylist for ELock’s Eccentric Nails, is contemplating other ventures while still offering stylish nails to her customers.

“I've been in this place of trying to decide if I want to move into a different career,” she said. “I thought about the medical field, and I’ve been working as a caregiver. It's challenging. I'm still going to do nails, but because I've been in this career for 16 years, I'm thinking that maybe I should try something else.”

Working part-time as a caregiver, Lockhart said it feels good to help others, which is why she is also considering nursing school. Caregiving and nursing might seem far removed from her current job, but she said there are more similarities than differences.

Stylish nails are not just a fashion statement; it is a form of self-care and a way for people to express their personalities.

“I've always looked at nail styling as a caregiving position because you're not only just beautifying the nails,” she said. “You're making somebody feel good about themselves. I’m the same way. If my nails aren't done, I'm losing my mind. I can’t go for more than a week without having my nails done. People ask me how I do things with my long nails, and I tell them the same way you do without. I think about that as I’m getting older. Am I still going to want to get my nails done? I absolutely will. I will be that grandmother with her nails done.”

For many customers, getting their nails done is a form of therapy, Lockhart said. They come to the salon to unwind and release stress.

For first time customers, who might feel anxious about the process, Lockhart said she will give the client what they request but also encourages them to think outside the box.

“I'm always an advocate for giving the client what they want the first time they come in,” she said. “If they’re adamant about just getting a simple manicure that is what they’ll get. But I’ll also give them advice on what they should try for their next visit. It comes down to their personality more so than their hands or skin tone. When I talk to people, I'm listening more than anything. And I’m observing and I can tell from a person's personality what color and art style would look best for them. I always try to encourage people to do something that they've never done before just to see how they like it. If they like it, that’s great and if they don’t, they can come back, and I’ll just take the set off and do their natural nails.”

Learning about her clients is how she learns to better serve them

“If I had a client who was a bit conservative in her fashion style, I would never give her XXL nails with all these diamonds and things,” she said. “I would give her a nice modest short to medium -length, maybe square almond with diamonds and some simple art.”

Lockhart said providing comfort and care for others is no different than helping family members or providing care for others.

“I have played the role of a caregiver for family, so I figured I can get into something like caregiving and help out when someone can’t clean or can’t cook,” she said.

She said everything boils down to providing excellent customer service.

“I'm an expert at customer service, because I want to give what I would like to receive,” she said. “You need to greet people, ask them how their day went and how they’re feeling so they can begin to express themselves and we can start setting the proper mood.”