New Central Crossing Mixed Use Condo Development Livens Up The Southside

Your new home awaits at Central Crossing Chattanooga’s newest luxury condominiums located at the gateway entrance of the city’s bustling Southside District.

The modern and sleek designed building features and open rooftop patio areas complete with a gas grill, plenty of seating options and the best view of Lookout Mountain.

I met with Central Crossing Sales Advisor Narissa Riley who gave me a tour of the building and some of the available dwellings for sale. “Central Crossing is a mixed-use development,” she said. Inside the lobby she showed me one of the four commercial spaces on the ground level.

“This one here is being built out to be a restaurant,” she said pointing to the space. “So, people who live here can also dine here when they want.”

On the opposite side there was another commercial space they are looking to develop. “We would love to see a local coffee shop or something similar,” Riley said.

Two other smaller commercial spaces are also being developed. These commercial spots are available for lease or purchase.

Central Crossing has 32-residential condominiums for purchase. First, she took me to the open rooftop terrace. The striking contrast of the exterior black paint with the interior bright color building is extremely bold and beautiful. You can look out across the city, mountain, and neighborhood landscape while seated at one of their lounge chairs or tables. The gas grill is for residents to use, and I could imagine myself sipping a Mojito while grilling a Rib-eye steak.

Next, we visited the Pinnacle Penthouse. This three-bedroom, two-bath, open concept suite is 1,880 square feet of elegant high-style living. The open living space is incredible. The appliances are sleek and modern, and this penthouse has its own rooftop lounge terrace with an outdoor kitchen and firepit.

We toured a one-bedroom and two-bedroom condominium. Each unit is what I would describe as contemporary modern minimalism. Straight lines contrast dark and white colors. Modern bathroom with glass showers, classically designed deep tubs.

Units range in square footage from 780 up to the Pinnacle Penthouse. Each unit has designated onsite parking, and residents have access to a dog wash station. The building is an access-controlled building. Each floor has safety cameras. Each unit features sensor lighting above the floor baseboards. “When you open the door, the sensor automatically trips the lights on,” Riley said.

The units have an utterly unique feature called a Juliet Balcony. That is a railing attached to the exterior wall of a building directly outside a floor-to-ceiling window or in this case a glass doors allowing residents to open the door to get fresh air.

Another beautiful aspect of Central Crossing is the way the entire building pays homage to the city’s history, artists and people. When the elevator door opens on each floor there were murals done by Olivia Reckert. Each unit has a name representing the community like the Ridge, the Pinnacle, the Southside, the Central, the Scenic, the Point, the Foundry, the Flat-iron and more.

“The shape of the building itself is a Flat-iron honoring the history of places in downtown, like the building where the Pickel Barrel is located,” Riley said.

Not only is the building stunning and the condominiums luxurious, but the location also offers homeowners immediate access to Michelin Recommended restaurants, local microbrewers and whiskey distilleries, art galleries, coffee shops, unique boutiques and more.

“Right around the block is Number 10,” Riley said. Number 10 is a highly acclaimed steakhouse. A 15-minute walk, or seven-minute bike ride places you in the heart of Southside and places like Oui Oui Boulangerie, Main Street Meats, STIR, State of Confusion, Bona-Fide, Niedlov’s Bakery, the Choo, Choo complex, Latin restaurants, Asian restaurants, comedy clubs, nightclubs and more.

The new Erlanger Park is a 10-minute drive. Rock City, Ruby Falls, hiking trails and waterfalls are a short distance. So are the Tennessee Aquarium, Bluff View Arts District and Riverfront District. Residents can shop for their groceries at Publix or Food City, both a short drive away.

The condominiums range in price: 1-bedrooms start at $295,000, 2-bedrooms at $565,000, and 3-bedrooms at $895,000. The penthouse is $1.5m. HOA fees range from $270-$650/month and include water, sewer, valet trash, and building insurance for each unit.

If you’re looking for your first or next dream home, you need to schedule a tour to see what’s available at Central Crossing

Central Crossing