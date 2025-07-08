New Inernship Platform Aims To Strengthen Chattanooga’s Local Talent Pipeline

InternshipCha.com, a new internship hub focused on Chattanooga and Hamilton County, has officially launched to connect local students with meaningful work experiences—and help regional employers tap into homegrown talent.

While other platforms list internships nationally, InternshipCha.com was designed as a centralized, community-driven site that makes it easier for students to discover opportunities right here in Chattanooga—and for employers to recruit emerging talent with local roots.

“We lose too much talent to bigger cities simply because students don’t realize what’s available to them right here,” said Wade Hinton, CEO of Hinton & Company. “Too often, access to internships depends on who you know. This platform changes that by making opportunities visible and accessible to all students—no matter their background or connections.”

Developed in partnership with Chattanooga 2.0, the Chattanooga Chamber, Benwood Foundation, The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and Hinton & Company, the site allows organizations to post internships at no cost. Listings are shared with students through local colleges, career centers, and community partners.

“Chattanooga 2.0 is committed to building a talent pipeline that works for everyone,” said Dr. Keri Randolph, Executive Director of Chattanooga 2.0. “InternshipCha.com helps connect local students to local opportunities—showing them they don’t have to leave Chattanooga to find meaningful, career-building experiences.”

Local employers like Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) are already using the platform to find and connect with students who want to grow their careers locally.

“Internships are more than a resume builder—they’re a bridge to long-term success,” said Dionne R. Jenkins, Vice President of Corporate Engagement at TVFCU. “We’re proud to invest in local talent and help young professionals find a future right here in Chattanooga.”

To post an internship or explore the platform, visit www.internshipcha.com.