Nominations & Applications Now Open For The 5th Annual TechX Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech) is thrilled to announce that nominations and applications are now open for the 5th Annual Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards.

This event celebrates the achievements and contributions of the Chattanooga technology community's people, projects, and businesses.

Nominations and applications are open now and will close on July 26. Finalists will be announced on August 26, leading to the awards ceremony on September 26 at 6 p.m. at The Turnbull Building.

"The TechX Awards are a testament to the vibrant and dynamic tech scene in Chattanooga," said Austin Corcoran, Executive Director of ChaTech. "We encourage everyone to participate by nominating individuals, teams, and companies driving our community forward and making a positive impact."

The TechX Awards feature 13 categories:

Tech for Good Award (New in 2024)

CxO Leader of the Year

Early Innovator Award

Tech Company of the Year

IT Infrastructure Excellence Award

Software Engineering Excellence Award

DEI Champion in Tech Award

AI/ML/BI Excellence Award

Woman in Tech Leadership Award

DevOps Excellence Award

Tech Marketing Excellence Award

Tech Educator of the Year

Emerging Tech Student Award

Nominations and applications can be submitted here.

Join us in celebrating excellence in technology at the 5th Annual TechX Awards. For more information about the awards, nomination process, or event details, please visit www.chatech.org/techx.