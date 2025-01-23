Parity Path Endurance Team: Balancing Lives, Running Together

Kyle Kalbus started running about a decade ago, looking to change his health for the better.

“I was about 310 pounds,” he said.

Kristen Weitz started running in high school.

“I didn't make the cheerleading team,” she said. “My parents told me I had to join a sport to be a part of something bigger than myself, a team, and I just fell in love with it.”

Amelia Lane took up running about a year ago, searching for her purpose in life.

“I graduated high school when COVID was happening,” she said. So, it was a weird time. And then I went off to college, things happened, and I came home. And it's like, I didn't have anything to define myself by anymore.”

What all three found was a community at Parity Path Endurance, a village of like-minded people, mentoring others to live a balanced lifestyle.

Amanda Lane and her husband David founded Parity Path Endurance and Lane also runs a brick-and-mortar store called Parity Path. The store is a family metaphysical shop that encompasses an educated lifestyle of physical, spiritual and mental balance.

“Parity means balance and equality at every single level,” she said. “It means with gender, and spiritual beliefs everything is equal across the board. This is what I'm very deep-rooted in. It’s basically like the scales of justice. My background is psychology and criminal justice, double honors in both, and then I have advanced higher training. So, that kind of fuels the need of having balance.”

Lane is also an intuitive clairvoyant and is certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine in nutrition. She said she; her husband and her family have always embraced a balanced lifestyle. Her goal is to support and teach people how to find personal comfort in all aspects of their lives – mind, body and spirit.

“Physically means within your space,” she said. “Things that you can touch, feel, and smell. It's things that are tangible. How do you manipulate your physical space to bring you calm and peace and security and comfort? It's all those little things at every level. Spiritually is finding what brings you peace, security and comfort and that is highly individualized and extremely private and personal to everybody. And to me it's about equality.”

The key, Lane said, is treating everyone with respect regarding their individuality and needs.

“I really support people that are getting left out or not getting an option to speak their voices and their truth even within their families or in community,” she said. “Here it is neutral, and it is acceptance and it's okay, so it's a safe zone. I share that across the board at every single level.”

The Team at Parity Path has long been involved with the Chattanooga running community. It started when Lane’s oldest daughter took up running and her husband soon followed.

Lane immediately got involved behind the scenes and not just with runners.

“I just started doing everything for the local sport teams around here,” she said. “It didn't matter what sport it was. I was the mom that would support everybody. I would fix meals, I would do all those types of things for nutrition and just support everybody, not just our kids, but other people too. Here at the store, I provide the services at every level with coaching, and nutrition. Parity Path Endurance athletes are not just athletes, they are individuals that represent a balanced lifestyle.”

Lane said they come from all walks of life, and each had their own journey to follow.

Kalbus is currently a running coach for Parity Path Endurance. His road to wellness started when he still lived in Wisconsin. He said there were times we he just wanted to give up.