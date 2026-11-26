A new Neighborhood Market and Grocery store, Favored Daughter, opened its doors to the public on November 5th of this past month in the Southside district of Chattanooga off of East Main Street, situated directly beside Bluegrass Grill and across the street from the Hart Gallery.

The quaint and aesthetically stunning storefront is an independent neighborhood grocery market that further adds to the incredible tapestry of growing businesses in the Southside community, while offering up something new, different, and much needed, as locals have been wanting a walkable market and locally oriented grocery store for years on East Main Street.

Look no further, as Favored Daughter has everything folks could want or need, right within walking distance. The cozy, visually pleasing, and family-friendly market features a variety of products, including locally sourced goods from Sequatchie Cove Farms, such as farm-sourced eggs, meat, and produce.

There is also drip coffee available from Velo coffee roasters in the store that you can sip on while you browse, as well as a host of other goods, including kitchenware, candles, and home decor. At any given time, they will have anywhere between 25 and 30 vendors in store, with that number increasing rapidly.

The store is owned by husband-and-wife Natasha and Spencer Wakefield, and was named after their three incredible daughters, with them being the inspiration for everything Natasha and Spencer do. The running joke in the family is that the “Favored Daughter” is whoever happens to be currently clocked in and working at the shop.

The storefront recently launched, and they are continuing to grow their “grab-n-go” section of the store, packed with tasty sandwiches, salads, and soups to take with you, in addition to a self-service coffee bar. Soon, they will even be offering a small selection of wine and beer.

In speaking with the store’s co-owner, Natasha Wakefield, about how the storefront’s dream turned into a reality, and how they ended up in Chattanooga and Southside specifically, she mentioned selling their home of 25 years in Nashville to move here this summer, planting a flag in the Southside that grew rapidly, with them being drawn to the sense of commitment to small businesses in the neighborhood.

“During the summer of 2026, we sold our businesses and our home of 25 years and moved to Chattanooga, knowing that we would want to continue our entrepreneurship goals, just not yet sure what that would look like. We knew we wanted a break from the restaurant world and saw a real opportunity for more shopping on East Main Street in the Southside, and that planted a seed that quickly started to grow.

One of the things that really drew us to Chattanooga is the beating pulse of community and strong commitment to locally owned and operated businesses and independent brands. We’ve spent the last 25 years not only creating but trying our best to support small businesses whenever and wherever we can. That seems to be a very strong theme here in Chattanooga.”

Natasha went into more detail about the residential growth in the Southside community over the past few years, with hopes that Favored Daughter will become an anchor on East Main Street and that they can link arms with other small businesses in the area, growing stronger together.

“The southside neighborhood has seen significant residential growth over the last several years, and as we watch that continue to increase, we hope that we will grow with the community, get to know our neighbors, and create a unique shopping experience for our local friends and families.

One thing we keep hearing is how excited local neighbors are to not have to get in their car to grab a few groceries now. We’re also really looking forward to linking arms with other small business owners in our area. Our dream is for Favored Daughter to become an anchor on East Main Street while evolving into what the neighborhood wants and needs it to be.”