Reflecting On The History And Resiliency Of The Chattanooga News Chronicle

Since 1989, and for nearly four decades, The Chattanooga News Chronicle has been the voice for African-Americans in the Chattanooga community and a publication dedicated to showcasing the achievements, victories, and positive accomplishments of black individuals, businesses, and community members spanning the greater Chattanooga area.

Originally named the Chattanooga Courier, before its name was changed to the Chattanooga News Chronicle in 2008, the family-oriented paper has a storied history full of resilience, perseverance, and a commitment to showing up for and representing the black community. The historic publication was founded by John L. Edwards III, his wife Faith, and their son Adrian, with the intention of shining an uplifting light on the black community in Chattanooga.

John Edwards III, the founder, was a Vietnam veteran and heavily involved in the Civil Rights movement. While serving overseas, his family home in Chattanooga was firebombed. Edwards then took those formative, traumatic experiences and turned them into something positive and uplifting in the Chattanooga News Chronicle.

Not only does the paper give an encouraging voice to the Black community in Chattanooga, but it also tackles systemic racism and injustices, shining light on stories that may have otherwise not been told. The paper recently made history as the longest running black newspaper, and it is due to their commitment to serving the community as not just a duty, but a calling.

At its heart, the publication is a family-built one, and while John was and still is the owner and founder, his wife Faith has also been pivotal as co-founder and in editorial and administrative roles throughout the years. Their son, Adrian, is publisher and is ushering in the future of the publication.

In speaking with Adrian about how the paper got its start, what he believed was lacking in the black community in Chattanooga at the time, and the major obstacles they’ve faced through the years, he discussed the paper providing a voice for black people at a time when it was needed most, and that the major obstacles have been advertising and funding.

“I was still in high school when my father, John, started the paper. I got more involved when I came back to Chattanooga from college. I believe what was lacking was a consistent publication that united the community's voice and highlighted positive stories and achievements of African Americans in Chattanooga, past and present.

“The major obstacle, I think, with any publication is advertising. In order for a paper to operate and survive, it has to be funded. With my father and grandfather coming from a civil rights background in Nashville, I’ve come to realize that the paper is much more than just a business to John, and now to me. For this reason, I watched my father make tremendous financial sacrifices during the down years to assure that the African American community here has a voice.”

Adrian went on to detail the impact the paper has had on the black community in the Scenic City, citing inspiring the younger generations as a major driving force, allowing them to see themselves in a positive light, and influencing generations to come.

“Similar to most African American newspapers in the country, the News Chronicle’s impact has been invaluable when it comes to highlighting the achievements of those in our community and showing Black people in a positive light. It is crucial for the community, particularly the youth, to see themselves in a positive light and to be inspired. That’s what makes our history so important. When people see the achievements of people who look like them, they believe that they can achieve as well.