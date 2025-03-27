RISE Chattanooga Launches B.O.O.M. to Ignite Creative Entrepreneurship

RISE Chattanooga proudly invites the community to an open house celebration for B.O.O.M. (Black/Brown Owned and Operated Marketplace) on Friday, April 11th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at its new home, located at 2426 Glass Street.

B.O.O.M. is a bold new initiative designed to spotlight and support Chattanooga’s creative entrepreneurs by providing a dedicated space for commerce, collaboration, and cultural expression. As a key part of RISE’s ongoing mission to foster equity and access in the arts and entrepreneurship, B.O.O.M. will serve as a vibrant, community-centered platform for small business owners, artists, and makers to thrive.

In alignment with its long-term vision for community empowerment, RISE acquired three storefronts in the historic Glass Street Corridor, a culturally rich area on Chattanooga’s East Side. These properties are being reimagined and activated as part of a larger plan to drive neighborhood revitalization through creativity, commerce, and culture. Through B.O.O.M., RISE aims to breathe new life into this legacy corridor — bringing economic activity, community engagement, and creative energy to a space that reflects the soul of Chattanooga.

“There is no shortage of talent & creativity in our communities — only a shortage of opportunity,” said Shane Morrow, Executive Director of RISE Chattanooga. “B.O.O.M. isn’t a handout — it’s a step up. It’s about building an infrastructure where creative community members and entrepreneurs can not only dream, but build, scale, and succeed.”

RISE created B.O.O.M. in response to the critical need for more equitable economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses and creative entrepreneurs, particularly those who have historically been excluded from traditional funding, retail, and growth networks. The marketplace aims to break barriers by offering visibility, support, and a permanent space that nurtures business development and community wealth.

“This isn’t about testing limits or challenging anyone’s definition of D.E.I.,” Morrow said. “It’s about planting roots — deep, intentional, and led by community. It’s about building spaces where inclusion isn’t a concept, but a living, breathing reality shaped by the voices and visions of those long unheard.”

Shateria Smith, B.O.O.M.’s Creative Arts Programming Director, echoed this vision, saying: “B.O.O.M. is about restoring creative power to the people — it's where culture meets commerce. We’re not just providing tables for vendors; we’re creating platforms where voices are heard, stories are shared, and businesses are built with pride and purpose. This is the heartbeat of a thriving creative economy.”

While B.O.O.M. centers and celebrates minority based creative entrepreneurship, its opportunities are open to all — regardless of race, age, gender or socioeconomic background. The initiative is grounded in the belief that inclusive growth strengthens the entire city.

This launch marks just the first phase of the B.O.O.M. project. Future phases will include dedicated co-working suites for small business owners, freelancers, and startup creatives, followed by the development of a visual art gallery and communal gathering space — designed to host exhibitions, artist talks, and public programming that fosters community dialogue and creativity.

The event is free and open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend, connect, and celebrate the vibrant creativity that makes Chattanooga shine.