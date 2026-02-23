Rising Television Programming Costs Impacting EPB TV Packages, Rates To Rise

TV programming providers continue to raise fees and drive up the cost of TV subscriptions across the nation as well as for EPB Fi TV customers.

Effective April 1, 2026, the price of EPB Fi TV packages will increase by $5 per month for Bronze Tier Channels, $11 per month for Silver Tier Channels, and $11 per month for Gold Tier Channels.

Prices for residential Fi-Speed Internet and Fi Phone will remain unchanged, with no increase since the services launched in 2009.

As an alternative to the TV rate increase, EPB Fiber Optics continues to offer EPB MyBundle, a free service to help customers save money by cutting the cord and using TV streaming offerings. Through this service, EPB helps customers find the best TV value while enjoying the only 100% fiber optic, symmetrical internet service in the Chattanooga area, with no buffering.

For customers who need more support, EPB also offers free phone consultations to help them every step of the way through making the switch and maximizing savings.

The shift to streaming is reflected across the industry, with YouTube recently ranking as the top streaming platform, representing 13 percent of all TV viewing in the U.S. and putting it on track to become the largest paid TV operator.

“We’re making it as easy as possible for EPB customers to save money by taking advantage of the shift to streaming services,” said EPB CEO David Wade. “If customers decide to cut the cord to save money, they can still rely on EPB Fiber Optics to watch their favorite content on the world’s fastest community-wide internet.”

Customers can access EPB MyBundle at epb.com/mybundle for free to find their best way to save while accessing the programming they want. EPB Tech Pros are also available 24/7/365 to provide free consultations about every step of switching to streaming at (423) 648-1372 or by chat at epb.com.