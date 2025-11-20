River City Company Launches New Storefront Program To Support Small Businesses

With backing from the City of Chattanooga, River City Company has launched a new program to support small businesses in downtown Chattanooga.

The Scenic Storefronts program is a new economic tool to help Chattanooga businesses and property owners restore, renovate, and enhance commercial buildings to elevate downtown curb appeal.

Cities across the United States have implemented similar programs that improve aesthetics, encouraging visitors and residents to shop or eat locally to support existing businesses and attract new investment.

“The City of Chattanooga is proud to support River City Company’s new Scenic Storefronts program that will benefit our downtown small businesses," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "By improving the look and feel of our downtown commercial buildings, we're not only strengthening existing businesses but also making our city an even more attractive place for new retail investment. This initiative is a vital tool in our work to create a thriving downtown where Chattanoogans want to shop, eat, and live.”

The program is now accepting applications for businesses and properties within the River City Company footprint. A reimbursable one-to-one matching grant will be provided to businesses that apply based upon their location, including up to $125,000 for those located on Market and Broad Streets, $30,000 for those on Georgia Avenue, Frazier Ave or Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and $15,000 for anywhere else within the River City Company footprint.

“We believe this program can bring dramatic change to the experience in downtown. By helping businesses to improve aspects like new signage, patio space, lighting or murals, it creates a more welcoming feel to those patroning downtown,” said River City Company's Sarah Mattson. “Unattractive facades, window tinting or the lack of interior fixtures like grease traps can deter a business from wanting to lease a space. The matching grant is our way to help local businesses be set up for success!”

The program applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed by a committee of local design experts. Technical assistance, including design guidelines, can be provided to the business or property owner if needed prior to submitting an application.

“We greatly appreciate the City of Chattanooga for its support of this program. Not only will this strengthen existing businesses, but this will be an instrumental tool for retail recruitment,” said Mattson.

To apply or view more details about the program, including examples of improvements and eligibility requirements, visit www.scenicstorefronts.com.