River City Company's Scenic Storefronts Program Supports Local Businesses

The River City Company is celebrating the continued success of its Scenic Storefronts Program, an initiative designed to help small businesses enhance their storefronts, strengthen commercial corridors, and create more welcoming destinations throughout downtown Chattanooga.

By providing 1:1 matching grants for storefront improvements, the Scenic Storefronts Program helps business owners invest in permanent enhancements that improve curb appeal, preserve historic character, and contribute to the vibrancy of the city’s commercial districts.

Some of the recent grant recipients include Oui Oui Boulangerie, Petal and Pour, and Scoop Around Ice Cream Bar, three locally owned businesses whose storefront improvements are already making a lasting impact on their customers and the surrounding community.

Since launching the program in November of 2025, eleven businesses have been approved through the program with $296,000 granted, resulting in $937,000 of local investment and 49 jobs created. An additional three businesses have pending applications for $290,000, which could result in $5,075,000 in investment and 25 projected jobs created.

Oui Oui Boulangerie recently held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration in July, with many joining them for the event.

“We’re obsessed with our new beautiful Oui Oui storefront. Un grand merci for selecting us to receive the Scenic Storefronts Grant and make this possible!” said Oui Oui Boulangerie Johann Tremor, owner. “As a small independent family business, resources like this mean the world to us, and we’re so proud to bring a little piece of Paris to Main Street in style.”

“Small businesses are the heart of downtown Chattanooga,” said Sarah Mattson, Senior Director of Economic Development at River City Company. “The Scenic Storefronts Program is about more than improving building exteriors: it’s about supporting entrepreneurs, strengthening downtown’s identity, and creating inviting spaces where people want to gather, shop, and connect. We are grateful to the City of Chattanooga for joining with us and providing financial support for the Scenic Storefronts Program.”

“The Scenic Storefronts Program played a huge role in helping bring our vision for Scoop Around to life,” said Sharika Wilson, owner of Scoop Around Ice Cream Bar. The new opening is the second location for the owners. “As a small business, receiving this support allowed us to invest in something we’ve dreamed about since day one, our very first permanent storefront signage. It not only elevated the look of our business but also gave us the opportunity to create a welcoming destination that reflects the fun, vibrant experience we want every customer to have. We’re incredibly grateful for River City Company’s investment in small businesses and for helping make this milestone possible.”

For Petal and Pour, the grant provided critical support during the renovation of its historic space, allowing the owners to preserve the building’s character while creating a welcoming gathering place for the community.

“The Scenic Storefronts grant made a tremendous impact on Petal and Pour,” said Petal and Pour owner Candace Barber. “One of the most meaningful parts of this project has been maintaining the integrity and character of the building while bringing new life into it. We wanted Petal and Pour to honor the history of the space while also creating a new story within it, one where the past can still be felt, not just remembered. With the support from the program, we were able to thoughtfully preserve important details while transforming the space into a warm and welcoming gathering place for our community.”

The Scenic Storefronts Program is part of River City Company’s ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses and fostering vibrant commercial districts throughout downtown Chattanooga.

More information about the Scenic Storefronts Program, including eligibility requirements and future application opportunities, is available at www.scenicstorefronts.com.