River City Company To Recruit New Retail Businesses And Restaurants To Downtown

River City Company, the economic development engine for Downtown Chattanooga, announced today a strategic partnership with Retail Strategies, a national leader in retail recruitment and economic development consulting.

This collaboration will focus on bringing new retail and restaurant businesses to Downtown Chattanooga, furthering River City Company's vision to create a world-class downtown for all.

River City Company works toward this goal every day by fostering a vibrant and thriving downtown that is the economic, social, and cultural center of Chattanooga. Through this partnership, Retail Strategies will serve as a partner of their retail economic development arm of the organization, providing specialized expertise in market analysis, real estate evaluation, and strategic retail recruitment.

"Downtown Chattanooga has tremendous momentum, with distinctive districts that each offer their own unique blend of businesses, retail, and restaurant experiences," said Lacy Beasley, President of Retail Strategies. "The foundation is strong, and we're honored to partner with River City Company to build upon that success and continue progressing downtown Chattanooga forward. Our team is excited to work alongside River City Company to identify strategic opportunities, connect with national and regional retailers and restaurateurs, and help fill gaps in the market that will enhance the downtown experience for residents and visitors alike."

"We’re committed to fostering an environment where businesses and residents alike can flourish. We recognize that a thriving retail and restaurant scene is fundamental to achieving that goal,” said Sarah Mattson, Senior Director of Economic Development at River City Company.

“By partnering with Retail Strategies as part of our retail economic development arm, we're able to leverage their specialized expertise and national connections to strategically recruit the right mix of retailers and restaurants that complement our downtown's unique character. This partnership allows us to be more targeted and effective in our recruitment efforts, ultimately helping us realize our vision of a vibrant downtown that serves the entire Chattanooga community."

Through this partnership, Retail Strategies will provide comprehensive services including in-depth market research and retail gap analysis, real estate evaluation of priority commercial properties, and proactive outreach to a targeted list of retail and restaurant prospects.

The firm will conduct detailed market studies to identify opportunities, perform peer market analysis, and develop customized retail market guides. Retail Strategies will also engage in active recruitment efforts, connecting with retailers, restaurants, brokers, and developers while representing Downtown Chattanooga at national industry conferences.

The partnership represents River City Company's continued commitment to strengthening Downtown Chattanooga's position as a premier destination for business, culture, and community life.