Ruby Falls And Treetop Hideaways Open Luxury Treehouse Retreat On Lookout Mountain

Ruby Falls, together with Treetop Hideaways, is opening a new luxury treehouse lodging location on Lookout Mountain overlooking Chattanooga at Ruby Falls.

Three rustic and refined treehouses will be available for booking spring of 2023, with construction currently underway. Each treehouse is built with artfully curated reclaimed materials to create the feel of a childhood treefort, while also providing the amenities expected in a luxurious experience.

Sleeping 2-4 guests, amenities include full climate control, rain head shower, soaking tub, high speed internet, kitchenette, outdoor shower with a tree growing through it, private fire pits along with s’more kits and firewood, stocked minifridge, and much more.

The bespoke treehouses are carefully placed to blend in with the forest and mountainside landscape, nestled among the trees above historic Ruby Falls Castle, with views of the valley and Cumberland Plateau below.

"We are excited to create this truly unique experience with Ruby Falls," Enoch Elwell, founder of Treetop Hideaways shares. "Where else can you stay in an inspiring treehouse, visit a cave waterfall and have the top outdoor city in the country at your doorstep waiting for you to explore?"

Treetop Hideaways has offered luxury treehouse lodging for over 8 years on Lookout Mountain, with their treehouses regularly highlighted in national and international press, including features on Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters TV show, Travel & Leisure, Garden and Gun, and being ranked twice in the top 5 treehouse in the US by Glamping Hub.

Their treehouses were also the first tree supported structures in the country to be permitted as state certified tourist accommodations, undergoing rigorous engineering and safety inspections. As one of the most in-demand treehouse destinations in the world, Treetop Hideaways has hosted families from across the globe, providing a place of retreat, rest, relaxation, imagination and play.

As a top tourist destination in the country, eco-conscious Ruby Falls excels at providing unique outdoor adventure experiences, with careful attention to details that have delighted and inspired guests for generations. Collaborating with Treetop Hideaways to offer treehouses at the park adds one more layer of wonder and adventure to the experiences offered by Ruby Falls.

“As a leader in the lodging industry for creating exceptional experiences, Treetop Hideaways shares our commitment to sustainable practices,” said Ruby Falls CEO and President, Hugh Morrow. “Our collaboration is inspired by nature, and it brings an unrivaled level of hospitality, surrounded by extraordinary comfort and exceptional views.”

In anticipation of the Spring 2023 opening, Treetop Hideaways is offering a limited number of pre-opening gift certificates, providing recipients with the opportunity to be among the first to stay in these treehouses. Giftable certificates can be purchased at https://treetophideaways.com/rubyfalls.