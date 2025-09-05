SBA Offers Disaster Relief To Businesses, Non-Profits Affected By Recent Flooding

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low interest federal disaster loans for Tennessee businesses, private nonprofits, and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding occurring Aug. 13, 2025.

The SBA issued a disaster declaration in response to a request received from Gov. Bill Lee on Aug. 29, 2025.

The disaster declaration covers the counties of Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Rhea and Sequatchie in Tennessee as well as Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Whitfield counties in Georgia which are eligible for both Physical Damage Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

Small businesses and private nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their physical damage, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements include strengthening structures to protect against high wind damage, upgrading to wind rated garage doors, and installing a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage.

"One distinct advantage of SBA’s disaster loan program is the opportunity to fund upgrades reducing the risk of future storm damage," said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. "I encourage businesses and homeowners to work with contractors and mitigation professionals to improve their storm readiness while taking advantage of SBA’s mitigation loans."