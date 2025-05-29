Scenic City Summit Celebrates 10 Years With Its Biggest Event Yet

Scenic City Summit, the Southeast’s most energizing tech event, returns to Downtown Chattanooga from June 19th through 21st celebrating 10 years of innovation, community, and momentum.

To mark the milestone, this year’s summit expands into a three-day experience by uniting with eight local tech conferences into one collective event filled with hands-on workshops, inspiring talks, and a community hackathon. More than 400 developers, engineers, educators, students, and tech leaders are expected to attend.

“We’ve always believed this event should grow with the community,” said Branden Schwartz, SCS Committee Chair. “Ten years in, Scenic City Summit is more than a conference. It’s where Chattanooga’s innovation meets the Southeast’s brightest minds.”

To mark the milestone, this year’s summit includes:

Thursday, June 19 – Workshops: A full day of expert-led, skill-building workshops covering AI, product development, DevOps, data science, and more.

Friday, June 20 – Conference: 30+ talks across innovation, leadership, cloud, cybersecurity, development, and data analytics.

Saturday, June 21 – Hackathon: Teams tackle real-world challenges in a collaborative day of building, brainstorming, and pitching ideas.

Each day has its own ticket, giving attendees the flexibility to join one, two, or all three based on their goals and interests.

“By joining forces with other events, we’re giving attendees more of what they want without making them choose,” said Lee Walker, SCS Committee Member. “Same great content. Broader access. Bigger impact.”

Explore the speaker lineup, schedule, and ticket options at sceniccitysummit.com.

View sponsorship opportunities built for brand visibility, talent pipeline growth, and regional engagement.

Act fast — last year’s event sold out, and this year is already on track to do the same.

For media inquiries or additional questions, contact ChaTech at info@chatech.org or (423) 826-8700.