Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum Moving To New Main Street Location

The iconic Songbirds museum is saying goodbye to its Station Street location and moving a few blocks away to 212 W. Main Street (across from Feed, Co.).

The new location has been a private venue for decades and Songbirds is proud to open its doors to the public. The new space, which will include a full commercial kitchen, two bars, exhibit space, and an outdoor patio, will continue to host private event rentals, concerts, and rotating music history exhibits.

The Station Street location will close December 23, 2023, and Songbirds plans to hold the grand opening of the new Main Street location in spring 2024. Songbirds will celebrate this year's MainX24 in the new location, and guests are invited to grab a sneak peek of the venue and sing some karaoke.

“The decision to move was a difficult one. We have been an anchor on Station Street from the very beginning. I mean, when we began work on the Songbirds museum in 2015 the street was just a dirt alley,” said Executive Director Reed Caldwell. “We have come a long way and helped bring life to the road and the Southside neighborhood. I am proud of what our team has accomplished. That said, it is time for us to move on. The new space on Main Street is already the coolest hidden spot in town, and we can’t wait to share it with the public!”

The move is both strategic and reactionary, as Songbirds was unable to come to a new, mutually-beneficial lease agreement with Chicago-based Northpond Partners, who bought the Choo-Choo Complex in 2021.

“One of the most exciting parts about this move is accessibility,” said Caldwell. “We’re looking forward to being on the ground level of historic Main Street and getting more people in the door, not just concert attendees and event rentals, but students. The Foundation’s mission has always been about music education, and we feel like we’re going to be able to better deliver our services out of our new headquarters.”

The Guitars for Kids program has expanded to nine states and has awarded over 4,000 guitars to under-served students. Future education plans include creating a mobile unit that will be used for onsite STEAM learning, launching the new Songwriters in Schools program in Hamilton County Schools, expanding Guitar for Kids to even more states, and strengthening its music therapy program.

Beginning October 4, 2023, the Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum on Station Street will offer discounted rates to encourage the public to get one last look at the venue in its current form. These reduced prices will be:

$10 for adults

Free for children under 17 accompanied by an adult

All scheduled concerts will proceed as planned, and the museum’s new exhibits, including Dolly Parton and Richard Lloyd, will be on display until the museum closes on December 23, 2023 to prepare for its move. “If you haven’t been to Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum yet or seen our awesome collection guitars, now’s your chance,” said Caldwell. “We’ve had a great run here on Station Street, and we’ll miss it, but our future at our new Main Street home is very bright.”

For more information visit www.songbirdsfoundation.org.