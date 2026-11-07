Spain's World Cup Base Camp Leaves Lasting $14.6 Million Impact On Chattanooga

The Spanish National Football Team’s World Cup Base Camp delivered significant economic benefits, international visibility and lasting opportunities for local businesses throughout the region.

Chattanooga Tourism Co. estimates that Spain's National Team training camp contributed $14.6 million in total economic activity to the local economy, including approximately $8.5 million in direct spending. The estimates were developed using the Event Impact Calculator from Tourism Economics, a division of Oxford Economics.

Beyond the direct economic impact, Chattanooga received unprecedented global exposure through media coverage surrounding the Spanish National Team. Media monitoring and analysis conducted through Meltwater found that coverage of the Base Camp generated approximately $135.8 million in earned media value and reached an estimated 35 billion media impressions worldwide.

Throughout Spain's stay, fans, media members, team personnel and visiting supporters stayed in local hotels, dined at restaurants, shopped at area retailers and visited attractions across Hamilton County, delivering measurable benefits to businesses across the hospitality, tourism, retail, dining and entertainment sectors.

Businesses across the region hosted successful watch parties that drew fans from across the region, with White Duck Taco Shop recording record-breaking sales days and Barlery Chattanooga achieving its strongest monthly sales performance since opening.

"The Spanish National Team being here still just seems like a dream, but the impact they had in Chattanooga was very real and profound," said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Our return on investment was fantastic. And then to have Chattanooga FC make this championship run has just been amazing. So, I’ve just tried to pinch myself every now and then and enjoy it. It’s been a dream realized to see Chattanooga truly become a soccer city."

That momentum has continued well after Spain's departure. The FIFA-ready training facilities at the Baylor School, which served as Spain's home base during its stay, were later utilized for the TSSAA Girls' Soccer State Championships on Oct. 27-30 and by CFC as it prepared for the postseason.

This weekend, Chattanooga's growing soccer profile will reach another milestone as CFC hosts the city's first-ever professional national soccer championship, the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Cup, on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. ET.

Spain's visit also shined an international spotlight on Chattanooga and CFC. The club received coverage from leading Spanish media outlets including MARCA, Diario AS and El Chiringuito, while TV3, Catalonia's largest television network, produced a feature interview with CFC vice-captain Farid Sar-Sar. CFC players Alex Krehl and Georgina Palos were also featured by Diario AS, further elevating Chattanooga's presence on the global soccer stage.

While the economic impact figures demonstrate the scale of Spain's visit, its lasting impact is best reflected in the experiences of the businesses, organizations and community partners that welcomed players, media and supporters to Chattanooga.

“There’s something incredibly special about bringing Southern hospitality to the world stage. Welcoming the Spanish National Team to Chattanooga was an extraordinary honor, and seeing them go on to become World Cup champions makes that experience even more meaningful,” said Mitch Patel, Founder and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group. “We had the privilege of playing a small part in their journey while introducing our city to an international audience and showcasing the warmth and exceptional service that make Chattanooga so special. I couldn’t be prouder of our associates at Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown, whose dedication and attention to detail helped make this experience possible. Beyond the economic impact, opportunities like this create lasting value for our city and reinforce Chattanooga’s ability to welcome the world.”

“We were honored to welcome the Spanish National Football Team to Riverdance during their stay in Chattanooga for the World Cup, and we’re grateful for the team’s positive impact on our region,” said Dane Bradshaw, President & COO of Thunder Enterprises and Riverdance Restaurant. “It was especially rewarding to see several team members return after the rest of their families arrived stateside. Riverdance has become a gathering place for guests from around the world, and it was a privilege to share that hospitality with the team.”

“We enjoyed hosting Team Spain family members and fans at the Aquarium and the energy the World Cup Base Camp brought to Chattanooga,” said Thom Benson, Vice President, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for the Tennessee Aquarium. “It was especially gratifying to see the heart-felt 'Thank You' video Team Spain produced which reflected the authentic hospitality extended by everyone in the City. It sent a lasting message to the world that Chattanooga is welcoming and delivers a very special experience.”

The success of Spain's Base Camp reinforced Chattanooga's ability to host globally significant events while delivering measurable benefits for residents, businesses, and the local economy.

“Hosting the Spanish National Team was an unforgettable experience for Hamilton County,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “Beyond the economic impact, the confidence and inspiration they brought to our community, especially our young athletes, was the most valuable part of their visit.”