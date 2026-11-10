Spending One Very Enchanted Evening At Downtown's Landmark Read House Hotel

Chattanooga’s landmark hotel, The Read House, is more than a place to rest your head after a long day: it’s a destination and an experience that captures Chattanooga’s identity, history, and legacy while transporting you back to the Roaring Twenties, reminiscent of The Great Gatsby. Expand I had the pleasure of staying at the Read House for one enchanted evening this past weekend, where I was able to bear witness to the splendor and legacy of the historic property, staying in a ninth-floor tower room overlooking downtown and the stunning courtyard, while dining at the world-class Bridgeman’s Chophouse, taking in the majestic nature of the twenties, jazz-era-inspired hotel, with all its thoughtful touches and magnificent aesthetic. Officially opened in 1872 by Dr. John T. Read and his wife, Caroline, the historic hotel evolved alongside Chattanooga’s booming railroad culture, while serving as a modest place to stay the night and a refuge during the 19th century, providing food and hospitality for so many while a litany of floods and epidemics swept through the region. By 1926, their son Samuel Read carried his family's legacy forward while investing in its future, and, after the original structure was demolished, he opened the hotel in a new ten-story building with a Georgian Revival-style structure, featuring a grand lobby, ballrooms, and a grandeur that reflected the spirit of the early twentieth-century hotel era. This year marks the hotel's centennial, and what is most remarkable is that over those 100 years, the Read House has retained its identity and commitment to world-class hospitality while keeping up with modern sensibilities, ensuring guests have an experience unlike any other in the Scenic City. Jim Bambrey, General Manager of The Read House Hotel, spoke about the hotel’s origins and how it transformed into what it is today, detailing Samuel Read’s ambitious vision and the process of creating the building in 1926 that is still thriving one hundred years later. “By the 1920s, Chattanooga was experiencing a period of remarkable growth and prosperity. The city's expanding industrial and commercial influence was attracting more business travelers, visitors and conventions, creating demand for a hotel that could match its growing prominence. Samuel Read recognized that the original hotel, despite its expansions over the years, could no longer meet the needs of a rapidly evolving city. With encouragement from the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, he set out to create something extraordinary. He traveled to Chicago and New York to study the country's finest hotels, ultimately commissioning the renowned Chicago architectural firm Holabird and Roche to design a new Read House, inspired by Chicago's Palmer House. With financing secured through Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, thanks in part to an introduction by newspaper publisher Adolph S. Ochs, construction began in 1925. Remarkably, the hotel never closed for a single day during the transition. When the new 10-story, 400-room Read House debuted in July 1926, it represented a $2.5 million investment and a bold statement about Chattanooga's future. It wasn't simply a new hotel; it was a reflection of the city's ambition, prosperity, and confidence in what was to come.” One hundred years later, I find myself staying in the iconic Read House hotel for an evening, bearing witness to the opulence and spirit of the building brought about by Samuel Read’s ambitious vision in 1926. As you approach the entrance and the historic canopy overhead reading The Read House, a doorman in formal hospitality attire is waiting to open the door for you, and stepping through, you are greeted with world-class hospitality and a luxurious Art Deco interior, featuring a two-story lobby with a massive chandelier, gilded woodwork, and marble floors.

The lobby is entrancing and chock full of historical touches, like an old letter box station, a chute, and a shoe-shining stand. My partner and I wandered around for what felt like hours, exploring the small details and little touches that made this hotel so transportive and nostalgic. Expand In exploring the lobby and the rest of the interior on the ground level, we also discovered several modern experiences that elevated the stay, such as a cozy Starbucks cafe, Bridgeman’s Chophouse, an elegant indoor heated swimming pool and lounge area, a fitness facility, and a high-end women's boutique called Monkee’s. Eventually, we made our way to our room before dinner at Bridgeman’s Chophouse, which is world-class and opened in 2018 inside the legendary hotel. The room itself is also full of little touches, hosting an impressive and spacious bathroom with marble flooring that feels modern and timeless all at once. The view of the courtyard was stunning, and there was a sense of being enmeshed in the city while also having a tucked-away oasis. Dinner at Bridgeman’s Chophouse was one of the best dining experiences of my life, and our server, David, was a gentleman with exceptional knowledge of the hotel and restaurant’s history, as well as the extensive menu, drink offerings, and specials. The more upscale, white tablecloth steakhouse had everything you’d expect and more. We stuck with water, but they had plenty of drink offerings and an impressive list of spirits, cocktails, mocktails, and more. We started with their unbelievably tasty French Onion Soup and their succulent sautéed mussels, served with large crostinis and a sauce that is to die for. For our entree, we both split the evening’s special: a Tomahawk ribeye from Chicago for two, served with one side of our choosing. We chose wisely and went with the garlic fingerling potatoes and added a Dijon mustard-based horseradish crust to complement the steak, which arrived sizzling and pre-cut for us on a cast iron skillet. David made sure everything was to our satisfaction, and even added a bit of humor when I spilt a bit of my sauce clumsily on the white tablecloth, suggesting that the ghost of Annalisa Netherly must have done it. While the hotel has been host to very famous guests over the decades, such as Elvis Presley, Winston Churchill, Al Capone, and Grover Cleveland, perhaps none are more famous within the context of the hotel’s history than Annalisa Netherly, who, according to local ghost lore, was murdered in room 311, with the legend maintaining that she still haunts the room to this day. My colleague, Patty Leon, wrote an incredibly insightful and in-depth story on room 311 and the tale of Annalisa Netherly, and I encourage everyone to go read that feature for a more extended look at the history of the room and Annalisa. Dinner ended with one of the highlights of the evening, their absolutely delectable Buttered Rum Banana Bread Pudding, topped with vanilla ice cream and pan-seared bananas. I still have dreams about this dessert, and the entire experience at Bridgeman’s was unparalleled. David’s hospitality and kindness were beyond anything I’ve experienced in the city, and I’d argue that you won’t find a better dining experience in Chattanooga. Following dinner, we walked around the hotel some more, exploring the interior before making our way outside, where we went for a romantic stroll around the block surrounding the hotel. We made our way through an alley with multi-colored umbrellas hanging overhead, encountered a banquet in the courtyard, and ultimately stumbled upon the Tivoli theatre, realizing at that exact moment how convenient the hotel is for an all-encompassing stay in Chattanooga.