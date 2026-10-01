Spiritual Shops Abound Around Town For The Halloween Season And Beyond

As we get closer to Halloween most people are searching for the perfect costume.

I have interviewed Susan Stringer owner of Beauty & the Beast Costume shop and I can honestly say, if you can’t find what you need there, you can’t find it anywhere. Stringer has hundreds of costumes, many custom made by her for local high school plays and theater companies. Makeup, props, wigs, masks and much more.

There is also the Spirit Halloween pop-up stores at Northgate Mall and Hixson. They have plenty of costumes and animatronic displays for your house and yard.

But for many people Halloween season is their time to re-connect to a more spiritual, magical and earthly form of the ancient arts. For centuries Shamans, Naturopathic and Homeopathic practitioners, Herbalists, Wiccan practitioners and Healers have used crystals, herbs, botanicals, essential oils and other various items for their potions, spells or rituals.

I first learned about mystical arts from my mom. When she was a little girl growing up in Cuba and being Catholic her father had a large statute of Santa Barbara in the living room. My mom’s family was by no means wealthy, but her father did own two movie theaters, and her and her sisters did have a cook, housemaid and nanny who were of African descent.

From them my mom learned about Santeria an Afro-Caribbean religion that blends West African Yoruba traditions with Roman Catholic beliefs and Spiritism. It was developed in Cuba during the 19th century by enslaved people from the Yoruba nation who preserved their heritage under colonial rule. In Santeria, Santa Barabara is known as Chango, the powerful, divine spirit of fire, lightning, thunder, war, drumming, and dance.

The nanny would place offerings of apples, rum, fresh water, cigars, palm fronds and other items at the foot of her statue. Apparently, they also taught her spells and rituals for health, prosperity and a few others that were not as nice. Also, my mom is a tiny bit psychic so between the rituals, potions, and my love of all things paranormal I’ve always been fascinated with magical arts.

To this day, in our home, there is a smaller statue of Santa Barbara, and she has a shot glass of rum and fresh water offered frequently.

Most magical arts are harmless, and some are even based on superstitions. For example, many believe in placing crushed brick dust across thresholds, windowsills, and property lines to create a protective barrier against negative energy or unwanted visitors. Lots of folks still toss salt over their left shoulder if they spill some. People don’t step on the cracks, or they’ll break their mother’s back. Some southerners still paint their home “Haint” blue to ward off evil spirits.

But where do you find crystals, powders, potions, amulets and all these magical things? Well, here in the Scenic City there are several stores selling books and magical products. Some even offer psychic or tarot card readings.

Stardust Spiritual Shoppe has a shop in Chattanooga and another in Cleveland. They carry plenty of New Age and Metaphysical supplies. candles, books, cauldrons, powders, readymade potions, essential oils, herbs and incense, stones and figurines.

Almanac Supply and their brand-new sister store The Woodland Witch on Frazier Ave. invite customers to, “to live closer to the earth and with the rhythm of the seasons.”

They source goods from forests, fields, and caves around the world to inspire and assist you in connecting with nature and embracing seasonal living. Candles, crystals, stones, books and more. They offer workshops and events where you can pour your own candles, learn about the powerful energies of crystals, nature journaling and more.