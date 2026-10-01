Spiritual Shops Abound Around Town For The Halloween Season And Beyond

As we get closer to Halloween most people are searching for the perfect costume.
I have interviewed Susan Stringer owner of Beauty & the Beast Costume shop and I can honestly say, if you can’t find what you need there, you can’t find it anywhere. Stringer has hundreds of costumes, many custom made by her for local high school plays and theater companies. Makeup, props, wigs, masks and much more.
There is also the Spirit Halloween pop-up stores at Northgate Mall and Hixson. They have plenty of costumes and animatronic displays for your house and yard.
But for many people Halloween season is their time to re-connect to a more spiritual, magical and earthly form of the ancient arts. For centuries Shamans, Naturopathic and Homeopathic practitioners, Herbalists, Wiccan practitioners and Healers have used crystals, herbs, botanicals, essential oils and other various items for their potions, spells or rituals.
I first learned about mystical arts from my mom. When she was a little girl growing up in Cuba and being Catholic her father had a large statute of Santa Barbara in the living room. My mom’s family was by no means wealthy, but her father did own two movie theaters, and her and her sisters did have a cook, housemaid and nanny who were of African descent.
From them my mom learned about Santeria an Afro-Caribbean religion that blends West African Yoruba traditions with Roman Catholic beliefs and Spiritism. It was developed in Cuba during the 19th century by enslaved people from the Yoruba nation who preserved their heritage under colonial rule. In Santeria, Santa Barabara is known as Chango, the powerful, divine spirit of fire, lightning, thunder, war, drumming, and dance.
The nanny would place offerings of apples, rum, fresh water, cigars, palm fronds and other items at the foot of her statue. Apparently, they also taught her spells and rituals for health, prosperity and a few others that were not as nice. Also, my mom is a tiny bit psychic so between the rituals, potions, and my love of all things paranormal I’ve always been fascinated with magical arts.
To this day, in our home, there is a smaller statue of Santa Barbara, and she has a shot glass of rum and fresh water offered frequently.
Most magical arts are harmless, and some are even based on superstitions. For example, many believe in placing crushed brick dust across thresholds, windowsills, and property lines to create a protective barrier against negative energy or unwanted visitors. Lots of folks still toss salt over their left shoulder if they spill some. People don’t step on the cracks, or they’ll break their mother’s back. Some southerners still paint their home “Haint” blue to ward off evil spirits.
But where do you find crystals, powders, potions, amulets and all these magical things? Well, here in the Scenic City there are several stores selling books and magical products. Some even offer psychic or tarot card readings.
Stardust Spiritual Shoppe has a shop in Chattanooga and another in Cleveland. They carry plenty of New Age and Metaphysical supplies. candles, books, cauldrons, powders, readymade potions, essential oils, herbs and incense, stones and figurines.
Almanac Supply and their brand-new sister store The Woodland Witch on Frazier Ave. invite customers to, “to live closer to the earth and with the rhythm of the seasons.”
They source goods from forests, fields, and caves around the world to inspire and assist you in connecting with nature and embracing seasonal living. Candles, crystals, stones, books and more. They offer workshops and events where you can pour your own candles, learn about the powerful energies of crystals, nature journaling and more.
Mystic Nook on Ringgold Road in East Ridge offers a variety of workshops teaching you about tarot cards, creating candle spells, meditation classes and much more. They carry a variety of Metaphysical items for every type of practitioner.
Parity Path in Fort Oglethorpe not only carries a variety of magical items and books. Amanda Lane and her husband David founded Parity Path Endurance and their brick-and-mortar store and while the store is a family metaphysical shop. The couple encompasses an educated lifestyle of physical, spiritual and mental balance.
They train runners, help clients create nutrition plans for weight loss and encourage their clients along their new path. Lane and her daughter are also clairvoyants, and you can book a reading with them. They also offer several different workshops covering all aspects of magic.
Chattanooga Crystal Store is your one stop shop for every type of crystal, stone, and gem imaginable. This store on Main Street has stones from all around the world.
Mystique- Romance Books, Apothecary & Crystals in Red Bank call themselves Chattanooga's home for romance books, crystals and curiosities. They also offer tarot readings by appointment, book release events, and community gathering events.
Verre Noir is a dark art, gothic style, apothecary, plant and tea shop also on Frazier Ave. The owners of Verre Noir are the masterminds behind the recent successful Night Markets on Frazier and the Renaissance Fair. They also offer a variety of workshops and events and are currently preparing for the second annual Renaissance Fair planned for Nov. 14-15, 2026, at Coolidge Park and Renaissance Park.
Whether you’re looking to learn more or begin dabbling in magical arts, these shops offer a great place to find what you need and learn more about the craft.