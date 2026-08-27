St. Elmo's Boutique Sower Celebrating Two Years With A Neighborhood Block Party

Located on St. Elmo Avenue, situated in the quaint and historic neighborhood of St. Elmo in Chattanooga, is the lovely boutique storefront, Sower, which will be celebrating two years in business serving the community with a free neighborhood block party this Saturday, August 29th.

Nestled at the base of Lookout Mountain near the incline, and directly beside the Hummus Bowl, the curated home goods and boutique store offers up a variety of incredible products, including jewelry, candles, clothes, pottery, uniquely curated homewares, small-batch coffees, and much more, all in a cozy, textured, and aesthetically pleasing small shop environment.

Sower was opened in August of 2024 by husband-and-wife Alexis and Cam Muilenburg. A few days after the grand opening, Alexis found out that she was pregnant with their second child, and worked to manage the balance between motherhood and running a business.

Two years later, the shop has turned into a beloved staple in the St. Elmo area, and is not only a gem, but is the perfect place to stop and browse for beautiful pieces and gifts after grabbing a coffee at Goodman’s or having lunch at Little Coyote.

For their second anniversary party, they will have a few fun surprises, alongside coffee and incredible espresso from Flower Boy Coffee, a mobile coffee cart based out of Chattanooga, as well as brand new Sower merch. There will be t-shirts and large canvas bags available in classic Sower colors for the first time in the shop’s history.

In speaking with shop owner Alexis Muilenburg about how the shop got its origins and what inspired her to create Sower, Alexis mentioned starting out selling ceramics while raising her first daughter, before intentionally looking for a space that she now sees as not being able to exist without the support and love of her staff, the community, and so many others.

“I started out six years ago selling my ceramics under the name Esse Made. I made functional ceramics such as mugs, dinnerware, and serving pieces, with earthenware clay and sold through my online store, markets, and wholesale for a few years, having our first daughter in the midst.

Even then, before I ever had my own pottery wheel, I knew I eventually wanted a space. I needed something to serve as a space where people could walk in and feel a sense of belonging and peace. I leaned into that sharp vulnerability of opening your heart to the public masses, and in turn I’ve gained so much, mostly new friends young and old and a huge respect for all those entrepreneurs, especially with kids.

If it weren’t for my family and friends being our literal cheerleaders, builders, handymen, painters, financial advisors, childcare, temporary staff, and more, Sower would not exist. I think it was less about the concept of a curated shop, and more about this deep longing to bring something to life that came about in the form of Sower.”

Alexis went on to detail how Sower has contributed to the beautiful community of St. Elmo, as well as where she sees the future of the booming shop heading in the next few years.

“Hopefully, Sower provides more than an exchange of goods, but an unfussy way to slow down or take in the familiar music and scents and ever-changing collection while taking a slow stroll around the shop. I hope they feel inspired and steal a tiny reminder there’s beauty to be found in the midst of it all, no matter the kind of day or season they’re experiencing. More than selling gifts, Sower has a specialness to her that seems to radiate from within.

I’m still learning to steward this season well, but definitely can’t help but imagine Sower taking up a little bit more space in Chattanooga. We’d love to host both public and private events in our space soon. Our large farm tables were always intended to be a gathering spot, so we’re exploring how to make it happen. We encourage our community to reach out with ideas; we’d love to collaborate on upcoming events.”

Now woven into the tapestry of the St. Elmo and Greater Chattanooga community, Sower is one of the more unique shops in the historic neighborhood, providing visitors and locals alike with a sense of place in a somewhat newer space that feels intentional and thoughtfully designed to create connection.

The future of Sower is bright, and one could easily see the storefront becoming more than just a household name in years to come, but a pillar of the St. Elmo and Greater Chattanooga area.

Sower Two Year Birthday Party