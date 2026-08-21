Station 33 Breaks Ground On $130 Million South Broad Street Development

Station 33 broke ground Thursday on a mixed-use development featuring an Aloft Hotel by Marriott, dedicated food hall, clock tower, parking garage, and three additional mixed-use buildings with ground-floor retail and a mix of condominiums, townhomes and office space above.

The $130 million project is expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the 3300 block of South Broad Street.

"There's nothing like this in Chattanooga," said Claudia Barbera, owner and CEO of Barbera Development. "This is Chattanooga's first urban mixed-use community, and it's truly people-centric. Our pedestrian-only plaza, greenspace and splash pad create space for people to live, work, interact, meet, play, shop, and eat; all without leaving this block. Everything about this project complements that goal."

The development will span five buildings and a parking garage with 475 spaces. Altogether, Station 33 will add 500,000 square feet of new development, including a 120-room Aloft Hotel, office, residential, and ground-floor retail and restaurant space. A curated food hall with stalls for unique food concepts and a shared bar, along with additional space for a full-service restaurant and lounge, is expected to create a major draw to the area.

The buildings are arranged around a shared courtyard with a splash pad and green space. A clock tower rising more than 75 feet will create an iconic landmark for the area.

"This kind of investment on South Broad Street is exactly what our district needs," said Commissioner Joe Graham. "Station 33 will bring a new destination for visitors and locals alike, driving more economic growth far beyond this single block.”

The development includes over 100 residential condos and townhomes, as well as six luxury penthouse suites with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and views of Lookout Mountain. Other condo options include one-, two-, and three-bedroom plans featuring single-level living.

"Projects like Station 33 mean real opportunity for our neighborhood, from hospitality and retail jobs to office employment and new places to call home," said City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley in a written statement. "Transforming this block will create a lasting impact across this area of our city.”

The Aloft Hotel will be operated by Dynamic Group, a Chattanooga-based hospitality management company. The seven-story hotel will offer guests rooftop amenities, including a patio and bar, along with meeting rooms, a fitness center, and vibrant social spaces.

"Chattanooga is a place where people continually look for ways to make a great city even better," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "The revitalization of the Southside continues to gain momentum. We’ve got Erlanger Park, the Riverwalk expansion, Alton Park connector and now Station 33. I want to thank Claudia for bringing her vision to this city and to this block.”

Sitework will start later this summer, with vertical construction planned to begin in November. The four main buildings are slated for completion in the fall of 2028.