It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

The holidays are here and while it is a festive season, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday shopping can be stressful and lead to overspending. You certainly don’t want to start the New Year heavily in debt.

Kacy Nibarger, Regions Bank Ooltewah Branch Manager said there are ways to avoid overspending. Start by having a true conversation with your family and friends.

“You need to set the correct expectations with friends and family,” she said. “One of the biggest challenges around the holiday season for our customers is that they’ll swipe their credit and debit cards and buy because they either want to outspend or try to please someone.”

Nibarger said to preemptively set realistic expectations regarding gifts and spending.

“Start before Black Friday,” she said. “Know who you’re buying for before the season starts and set a budget for how much you want to spend. For example, if you’re buying for ten people and set a budget of $1,000, you can spend up to $100 per person.”

If you’re shopping at the store, Nibarger said to know what you’re buying ahead of time.

“Have a pre-written list, set priorities, and stick to the list,” she said. “Check on what you’re spending your money on. If someone is a coffee drinker, instead of buying a $500 coffee maker buy specialty coffee grounds.”

Nibarger said if you’re shopping online, it’s best to avoid the flashy sales items and limited time deals unless the items are needed.

It’s also important to plan ahead if your holiday season involves traveling.

“Save money by staying with family if possible, or choosing a lower cost hotel,” Nibarger said. “Look for hotel and travel discounts.”

If you’re traveling with a large family, consider booking connected or adjacent hotel rooms.

The best way to stay within your budget and financial goals is meeting with a banker.

“At Regions Bank specifically, we have the Regions Greenprint Plan that allows us to help you plan for Christmas, trips, holidays,” Nibarger said. “You’ll sit with a financial expert, someone who does this every day, and they learn about you, your family, and your finances. They’ll help you build a personal plan that fits you. The plan is based on your goals, and your banker serves as your financial coach. They’ll guide you, check in with you periodically, address any issues if you are falling short of your plan, adjust as needed and be there to help you succeed.”

Greenprint is a personalized – and no-cost – plan. Whether you want to buy a home, plan for retirement or just start building an emergency savings fund, a personalized Greenprint can help you feel confident that you’re making the right choices with your money today and in the future.

Nibarger said to think of your banker as your own accountability partner.

“Statistically, when you have an accountability partner you tend to be more successful,” she said.

Nibarger said this is also a good time to speak with your banker about how to use any year-end or holiday bonuses. It is also time to sit down with your banker ahead of the busy tax season and create a plan to avoid spending your money haphazardly.

There are 21 Regions Bank branches in Southeast Tennessee, Hamilton County, North Georgia, Bradley, and Rhea Counties, making it easy to find financial guidance during the holiday season or year-round. Learn more at regions.com.