Stay The Night At The Crash Pad: Chattanooga's Uncommon Hostel

Chattanooga offers a lot of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. There are tons of hiking trails. There are bike trails, caves to explore and there is an abundance of rock-climbing opportunities.

Tourists looking to enjoy the outdoors come to the Scenic City by the hundreds.

Those in the know book their stay at an unassuming hidden gem right in the Southside Historic District – The Crash Pad: An Uncommon Hostel.

“Our mission is to be that outdoor base camp for all the outdoor enthusiasts coming through town,” owner Max Poppel said.

Opened in 2011 The Crash Pad offers an affordable and secure place to stay in the heart of Chattanooga.

“We wanted the style, cleanliness, and charm of a bougie hotel, but we wanted to blend that with the communal nature and the affordability of a hostel,” Poppel said. “You can be in the heart of the city but not having to spend all of your money on the accommodations.”

Poppel said his visitors are primarily the folks who like to hike and rock-climb, hence the name of the hostel. A Crash Pad is a thick, foam-filled mat used in bouldering, a form of rock climbing where climbers ascend short, natural or artificial rock formations without ropes or harnesses. Should they fall, the crash pad cushions the impact and prevents injury.

“We can guide you on your outdoor adventures,” Poppel said. “But if you want to come down to see the Aquarium, or Rock City and other place we're happy to be your city concierge for all of it.”

Poppel said he’s had patrons of all ages stay at the trendy hostel.

“We’ve had some ladies in their 60s and 70s come out and have a lady's wine night,” he said. “Anybody who has an adventurous spirit is welcome here. Come make some new friends.”

Located off Johnson and Passenger Street, The Crash Pad grew from a parcel of land that had vacant and dilapidated structures. Poppel and his business partner Dan Rose had a vision to restore the area to build the hostel and used as much reclaimed materials as he could to do the job.

"This was a block that was mostly open field,” he said while thumbing through a book of before and after photos of the area. “There were two old house structures, a little triplex that’s where our outdoor pavilion area is now, and then another little house.”

Poppel said one of the structures had brick walls that had been painted over. The building had to be demolished for safety reasons, but he used all the bricks to create the outdoor pavilion. Guests can use the pavilion, which is partially covered, has a fire pit, several chairs and a BBQ grill.

In the lobby the wooden benches and tables were made by local woodworkers, using the reclaimed wood from the structures. The lamps that adorn the hallways and bathrooms were created by a local glassblower in the city.

On the wall there is a map of the world with pins indicating where the guests have come from. And they’ve come from all over.

The super bunk beds were designed and built by Haskel Sears Design out of Rossville.

“He designed and built these beautiful wooden bunk beds,” Poppel said “We added privacy curtains, reading lights, and lockers built in. We have extra outlets to charge things. During COVID we turned some of our open bunk spaces into private rooms with bunk beds in them. Aside from that we do have private rooms with queen beds, and some with a lofted bunk, and a couple of bunk beds and we have our Hemingway Suite.”