Tennessee’s April Unemployment Rate Of 3.6% Remains Well Below National Rate

For the third month in a row, Tennessee posted an unemployment rate of 3.6%, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in April, unchanged from the previous month. In April 2025, the rate was 3.5%.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which was 4.3% in April. The U.S. rate was 4.3% in March and 4.2% one year ago.

Between March and April, Tennessee employers added 1,200 nonfarm jobs. The largest increases were in the construction sector, followed by the durable goods manufacturing sector and the accommodation and food services sector.

In the past year, nonfarm employment increased by 900 jobs, with the biggest gains in the health care and social assistance sector, state government, and the administrative, support, and waste services sector.

TDLWD has compiled an analysis of the April 2026 unemployment data.

For many Tennessee students, the school year may be over, but the learning doesn’t have to be.

Tennessee’s highly successful Youth Employment Program, or YEP, offers a way for young people aged 14-24 to gain invaluable job skills and hands-on experience. Participants can test-drive potential careers and build their networks, all while earning a wage.

YEP is a win-win for employers, too. Businesses can uncover a pipeline of motivated young talent. The state covers the costs, and program administrators handle the paperwork.

Thousands of Tennessee youths have already developed lifelong and life-changing skills thanks to YEP. Learn more about the year-round program at yeptn.com.