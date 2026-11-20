In another sign of the state labor market’s strength and stability, Tennessee’s unemployment rate held steady at a low 3.4% for the fourth consecutive month, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was unchanged from the previous three months. A year-over-year comparison is unavailable because October 2025 data was not collected during the federal government shutdown.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which was 4.1% last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point from September.

Over the past year, Tennessee employers added 33,300 nonfarm jobs. The largest gains were in the healthcare and social assistance sector, followed by the administrative, support, and waste services sector, and state government.

Over the month, total nonfarm employment decreased by 1,600 jobs, with the biggest declines in leisure and hospitality, local government, and nondurable goods manufacturing.

TDLWD has compiled an analysis of the October 2026 unemployment data.

In addition to this analysis, TDLWD offers several resources to help employers better understand labor market conditions and identify opportunities for business growth and expansion.

The Tennessee Economy dashboard provides a comprehensive view of the state’s labor market and economic performance, including unemployment trends, labor force participation, employment levels, and wage data.

This interactive tool also includes industry and geographic employment insights that can help employers make informed decisions about recruiting, retention, and workforce planning.

The dashboard provides valuable context for business leaders, economic developers, and workforce partners working to support a strong and competitive Tennessee economy.