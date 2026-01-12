Tennessee’s Statewide November Unemployment Rate Decreases To 3.6%

Tennessee began the busy 2025 holiday season in November with more people in the workforce than the previous year, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for November 2025 dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point, to 3.6%, compared with the 2024 rate.

Over the month, nonfarm employment in Tennessee grew by 7,600 jobs. The largest increases were in the private education and health services sector, the other services sector, and the administrative, support, and waste services sector.

In a year-to-year comparison, the state’s nonfarm employment increased by 34,800 jobs. The biggest gains were in the professional and business services sector, the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, and the leisure and hospitality sector.

A comprehensive analysis of Tennessee’s November 2025 statewide unemployment data is available here.

Eighty-seven of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported unemployment rates below 5% in November, while eight counties had rates between 5% and 10%.

Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate for the month, at 2.9%, which matched its rate from November 2024. Trousdale, Sevier, and Rutherford counties had the next lowest jobless rates.

Perry County recorded the highest November unemployment rate at 6%, 1 percentage point higher than the rate recorded in the same month the previous year. Pickett, Meigs, and Grundy counties had the next highest unemployment rates in Tennessee in November.

Additional county and city unemployment data for the month is available here.

There are no labor force estimates for October 2025. Household survey data, the primary input used to produce these estimates, was not collected in October due to a lapse in federal appropriations and was not collected retroactively.

Industry employment, hours, and earnings data are available, including self-reported employer data from October as part of the establishment survey. Additional establishment survey data was collected once government operations resumed in November.