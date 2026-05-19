Tennessee American Water Highlights Over $40 Million In Planned Investments

In recognition of Infrastructure Week 2026, Tennessee American Water is highlighting over $40 million in planned infrastructure improvements for 2026, focused on strengthening reliability, increasing resiliency and modernizing critical water infrastructure across its Tennessee service areas.

“At Tennessee American Water, investing in infrastructure is ongoing, essential work that supports the customers and communities we serve,” said Grant Evitts, President of Tennessee American Water. “By modernizing aging infrastructure and strengthening our systems, we are helping ensure dependable water service and protect public health for all we serve now and in the future.”

Tennessee American Water’s 2026 infrastructure investment plan continues to include critical upgrades to water mains, storage tanks, pump stations and other essential infrastructure designed to strengthen operational performance and increase resiliency.

2026 infrastructure investment highlights:

Citico Water Treatment Plant Switchgear Replacement - Electrical infrastructure upgrades at the Citico Water Treatment Plant in Chattanooga will include new switchgear, motor control center equipment and quick-connect onsite generators. With much of the current critical electrical equipment dating back to the 1950s, this project will improve operational resiliency and strengthen redundancy, helping maintain reliable service during electrical interruptions and emergency situations. The upgrade is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

New Lookout Valley Water Storage Tank - A new 750,000-gallon composite elevated tank is currently under construction and will enhance water storage capacity and improve system resiliency for customers in the Lookout Valley area. The project will provide redundancy, support fire safety and help maintain reliable service during peak demand.

Whitwell Distribution Tank Improvements - Tank upgrades in the Whitwell Service Area in Marion County will replace aging infrastructure and increase water storage capacity. The first new tank holds 420,000 gallons of water and was completed in March. A second 365,000-gallon tank is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Tank Rehabilitation at the Water Plant - Rehabilitation work will take place on a water storage tank at the plant where the iconic “Phillip D. Glass” sits as part of ongoing efforts to maintain critical infrastructure and support long-term system reliability.

Fisher Avenue Water Main Replacement - Approximately 900 feet of new water main along Fisher Avenue in the Glenwood area of Chattanooga was put into service in April, improving fire safety and strengthening overall system resiliency for customers.

Adair Avenue Water Main Improvements - Work on East Ridge’s Adair Avenue began in mid-April to replace approximately 2,060 feet of water main. When completed this summer, the project will improve fire flow and system resiliency while also adding three new fire hydrants to enhance fire protection in the area.

During Infrastructure Week and throughout the year, Tennessee American Water continues to invest in critical infrastructure across the communities it serves to strengthen reliability, support public health and safety, and help ensure dependable water service for its customers across Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations’ latest report on the state’s infrastructure needs, there are more than $7 billion anticipated water and wastewater improvements in communities across Tennessee over the next five years.