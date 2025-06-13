Tennessee American Water Recognized For Excellence In Water Quality

Tennessee American Water’s Citico Water Treatment Plant has received the 25th Partnership for Safe Water (PSW) for water quality excellence.

The award, which honors the efforts in continuously optimizing water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, was recently announced by the American Water Works Association.

“At Tennessee American Water, we are pleased to be recognized in delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water to our customers,” said Grady Stout, vice president of operations for Tennessee American Water. “This achievement reflects the efforts of our incredible team, who are dedicated to maintaining high standards and helping to ensure the health and safety of customers.”

The Citico Water Treatment Plant produces on average 40 million gallons a day of treated water which is distributed to customers in East Ridge, Red Bank, Chattanooga, Rossville, Lookout Mountain, TN and GA, and wholesale customers Ft. Oglethorpe, Walker County, and Signal Mountain.

Customers may learn more about the water quality of their drinking water in the company’s 2024 annual water quality report, available at amwater.com/tnaw/Water-Information/Water-Quality/.

Tennessee American Water is one of seven utilities out of Tennessee’s nearly 500 community water systems that participate in the PSW treatment plant optimization program. It is the only system in the state that has achieved the 25 year award.

Tennessee American Water continually demonstrates its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of drinking water delivered to customers by optimizing its system operations.

Through the PSW, long-term achievements are celebrated with awards for maintaining consistent, high-quality performance and commitment to optimization at the water treatment plant or distribution system.

Learn more about the PSW awards here.