Tennessee American Water’s 2024 Water Quality Reports Now Available

Tennessee American Water announces that the company’s 2024 Water Quality Reports are available to customers on the company’s website.

Tennessee American Water continues to meet or surpass water quality standards. Also referred to as Consumer Confidence Reports, the publications describe local drinking water sources, summarize laboratory testing conducted on water, provide tips on protecting water sources and more.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) set standards for water quality and monitor test results to help utilities meet those standards.

“Tennessee American Water is committed to providing high-quality water to those we serve,” said Grant Evitts, president of Tennessee American Water. “The annual water quality report is a great resource for learning more about your tap water and the important work that goes into treatment to meet or even exceed regulatory requirements. We’re proud of the work our team does every day to keep life flowing for customers.”

The Tennessee American Water Citico Treatment Plant has earned the Director’s Award from the Partnership for Safe Water for 24 consecutive years. The Partnership is a collaboration between seven drinking water organizations with a mission to improve the quality of water delivered to customers by optimizing operations.

Tennessee American Water is one of seven utilities out of Tennessee’s nearly 500 community water systems that participate in the Partnership’s treatment plant optimization program. The Citico Water Treatment Plant, located next to the Tennessee Riverpark at Citico Creek, supplies water to customers in East Ridge, Red Bank, Chattanooga, and Lookout Mountain in Hamilton County, Tennessee, as well as Rossville, Lookout Mountain, and parts of Walker and Catoosa Counties in Georgia.

The reports are currently available here.

Customers can search by zip code to find their specific report or follow this link to access the Tennessee American Water Citico Treatment Plant Water Quality Report: https://www.amwater.com/ccr/chattanooga.pdf

To request a printed copy by mail, customers may call the company’s Customer Service Center at 1-866-736-6420 or by emailing tawinquiries@amwater.com.