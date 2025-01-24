Tennessee Ended 2024 With Unemployment Rate Below National Rate

In a year that saw three consecutive months of record-low unemployment, Tennessee ended 2024 with an unemployment rate well below the U.S. rate, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in December, up one-tenth of a percentage point over the previous month. The rate was 3.4% in December 2023.

Despite the uptick, Tennessee’s unemployment rate is five-tenths of a percentage point below the national rate of 4.1%. Tennessee recorded a record-low rate of 3% in May, June, and July

Between November and December, Tennessee employers added 500 nonfarm jobs. The health care and social assistance sector accounted for the biggest gains, followed by local government and the real estate, rental, and leasing sector.

Over the past year, total nonfarm employment across the state increased by 45,400 jobs. The largest increase was in the health care and social assistance sector. The professional, scientific, and technical services sector and the durable goods manufacturing sector accounted for the next-largest increases.

TDLWD has prepared a complete analysis of the state’s December 2024 unemployment data, which is available here.

Whether a recent college graduate or a seasoned employee, Tennesseans looking for a new career in the new year can find help at their local American Job Center (AJC), all at no cost.

Career specialists work one-on-one with job seekers to help them find employment and training. Job seekers will also find free access to computers, on-site recruiting events, and workshops on resume writing and interview skills at Tennessee's AJCs.

American Job Centers are located in communities across Tennessee, and job seekers can find the nearest AJC to them using this interactive map.