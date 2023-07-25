Tennessee Tax Free Weekend For Clothing, School Supplies & Computers Kicks Off Friday

Tennessee's traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchase for personal use, not for business or trade.

“I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings this weekend and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Clothing

Exempt:

General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Not exempt:

Apparel items priced at more than $100

Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School Supplies

Exempt:

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Not exempt:

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100

Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Computers

Exempt:

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less

Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not exempt: