Tennessee’s Unemployment Rate Of 3.5% Remains Well Below National Rate

Tennessee’s unemployment rate declined for the second month in a row, according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in April, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. One year ago, the rate was 3.2%.

Tennessee’s rate continues to be well below the national unemployment rate, which was 4.2% in April. The U.S. rate held steady from the previous month and was 3.9% in April 2024.

Over the past year, Tennessee employers added 24,000 nonfarm jobs. The largest gains were in Government, followed by the Leisure and Hospitality sector and the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector.

Between March and April, total nonfarm employment in Tennessee increased by 8,600 jobs. The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector accounted for the biggest gains, followed by the Professional and Business Services sector and the Leisure and Hospitality sector.

A complete analysis of the April 2025 statewide unemployment data is available here.

With the school year wrapping up, many young people across Tennessee are seeking opportunities to learn new skills while making money.

Enter YEP, Tennessee’s Youth Employment Program

The state-funded program connects youths between the ages of 14 and 24 with employers in diverse industries across Tennessee. Youths can test-drive potential careers, gain hands-on experience, and build their resumes — all while getting paid up to $3,500.

Nearly 5,000 young people participated in the program last year, and the state is gearing up to serve even more this year. Slots fill up quickly, so those who are interested should act now.

To learn more about YEP, visit yeptn.com.