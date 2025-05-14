The BOOM Way Conversation: Blending Creative Commerce And Community Power

RISE Chattanooga and BOOM are proud to announce the launch of BOOM CEOs Creative Commerce Conversation Series, an inspiring new speaker series amplifying the voices of entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders who are driving change in Greater Chattanooga’s growing creative economy.

The inaugural session will feature Jonathan Oye, co-owner of Oye Coffee Co., a West African coffee and lifestyle brand founded by two Nigerian brothers and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduates. With authenticity, heart, and hustle, the Oye brothers have built a business rooted in culture, family, and global vision.

Hosted at RISE’s newly opened creative entrepreneurship hub and community space, BOOM, located on 2420 Glass Street, this series goes beyond traditional business panels—offering intimate, honest, and unfiltered conversations with upcoming and ambitious creative entrepreneurs who are redefining success on their own terms.

From overcoming challenges to building generational wealth, each conversation will provide tangible strategies and insights for aspiring small business owners, creative professionals, and community members alike.

“This is more than a talk—it’s a movement to celebrate ownership, community, and creativity, especially in spaces that have historically been left out of the conversation,” said Shane Morrow, Executive Director of RISE Chattanooga. “BOOM was created to be a launchpad for creative ideas and economic empowerment, and this series is a powerful extension of that mission.”

Event Details:

BOOM CEOs Creative Commerce Conversation Series

Date: Wednesday, May 21st

Time: 6:00pm

Location: BOOM Creative Entrepreneurship Hub, 2420 Glass Street, Chattanooga

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Early registration is encouraged.