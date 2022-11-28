The Chattanooga Holiday Market Returns To The Convention Center For December

While the regular outdoor season for the Chattanooga Market has ended, make no mistake, there is more to come. For over a decade now, the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience.

Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December, the Holiday Market is not only a shopping experience, but a boost of holiday spirit which includes live music and entertainment, a lunch eatery, and a chance to visit with friends.

The Holiday Market is a compilation of the best makers in our region. Shoppers will find an amazing assortment of artisan food vendors, fine art, jewelry makers, wood workers, photographers, apparel designers, bath and body care makers and the list goes on. Admission is always free, too.

Many vendors are regulars on Sundays at Chattanooga Market. But, the Holiday Market features some seasonal vendors who may focus more on foods and gifts specific to the holidays. There are always new things to see and experience.

And the Holiday Market boasts music and entertainment on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage every Saturday and Sunday. The Lodge Cast Iron Breakfast of Champions will take place on Sunday, December 11th. This live food-sport showcase was designed to highlight some of the area’s best chefs while demonstrating the use of products offered by Lodge Cast Iron. Four chefs will be cooking up an amazing breakfast for the panel of judges, live before an audience. This special engagement will begin at 11am on Sunday, December 11th and is free to attend.

The entire schedule of Holiday Market happenings can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.