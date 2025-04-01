The Chattanooga Market Celebrates Its 25th Season On The Southside

The Chattanooga Market returns for a full weekend later this month to kick off its 25th season.

Opening weekend is on Saturday and Sunday, April 26 and 27th at the First Horizon Pavilion. It’s Chattanooga’s most loved family event bringing hundreds of artisans together to enjoy live music, food trucks, farm fresh foods and local art.

“It’s simply what Chattanoogans do each Sunday” says Chris Thomas, Chattanooga Market Executive Director. “We’re home to dozens of local and regional farms and hundreds of food artisans, along with crafters, food trucks and musicians. Our organization plans a full blown festival with a different theme every week. It’s quite something to experience if you’re new to Chattanooga.”

Strawberries are what’s in-season, and farms are eager to place a basket in every set of arms. Opening Weekend fresh finds include herbs, flower bouquets, baked breads, sweet treats, and plenty of artisan made foods.

The vibrant art scene at Chattanooga Market continues to grow with fine art, jewelry, woodworks, photography and many new artists joining this year.

New food trucks will be arriving as well. Market fans can look forward to frozen yogurt and even crepes, along with the traditional fan fare of burgers, tacos, pizza, sandwiches, asian food and barbecue.

There’s always a new reason to see what’s going on at the Chattanooga Market—each Sunday boasts a new theme.

Early spring fan favorites include:

The full calendar of events can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.

Live music Opening Weekend on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

Saturday, April 26: Sweet Georgia Sound

Sunday, April 27: New Grass Express

Importantly, the Chattanooga Market wishes to recognize the 2025 sponsors whose support is critical to providing this mainstay for the community of Chattanooga: Acura of Chattanooga, Lodge Cast Iron, First Horizon and Tennessee Aquarium.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity (Public Markets, Inc.), Chattanooga Market was established 25 years ago to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft-wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors. This platform offers entrepreneurs who are hand-making, growing or otherwise creating their own goods a low-cost environment to start, grow and expand their business.

Through its weekly public markets, Chattanooga Market encourages commerce, entertainment and trade in downtown Chattanooga and the surrounding region, and has become an icon for the city in terms of cultural diversity, tourism and economic impact.

After Opening Weekend, Chattanooga Market hours are Sundays 11am-4pm.

Know Before You Go