The Chattery Announces Keynote Speaker For Bloom Creative Summit

Local nonprofit, The Chattery, is hosting the Bloom Creative Summit, a one-day conference designed for Black women & nonbinary creatives to connect, cultivate community and learn from one another.

Bloom will take place on Thursday, September 18, at Common House (1517 Mitchell Ave.) from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and offers two tracks for guests to choose from, business and wellness.

While the conference is designed with Black women and non-binary individuals in mind, it is open to the public and welcomes anyone who supports its mission. Bloom gives attendees the tools and resources they need to bloom in business and flourish in wellness through various workshops, panels and art experiences.

This year’s keynote speaker is Marsha Barnes, founder of the Charlotte-based financial wellness company, The Finance Bar.

Marsha is a nationally recognized Certified Financial Social Worker, Certified Financial Therapist, Financial Educator, and Personal Finance Expert with a proven track record of helping individuals and organizations navigate the emotional and behavioral aspects of money.

She has served as a trusted financial wellness consultant for a wide range of corporations, including MetLife, Google, State Farm, and The Motley Fool, offering strategic guidance on employee financial wellness programs and consumer education initiatives.

Marsha’s work has extended into brand partnerships with organizations such as Aflac, the WNBA, and Secret Deodorant (Procter & Gamble), where she serves on the financial education advisory board.

With a deep commitment to bridging the gap between financial wellness and emotional well-being, Marsha continues to be a sought-after expert for media, workshops, and corporate programming that aim to make financial health more human, inclusive, and impactful.

“Whether you’re an entrepreneur, college student or full-time employee looking for ideas and inspiration, Bloom is the place for you,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery & Bloom Creative Summit. “We’re honored to provide a space for learning, reflection and making long-lasting connections.”

Examples of workshop topics include:

Treatmakers & Trailblazers: a panel of entrepreneurs who own dessert businesses

Mental Health Session with Dr. Kia Ruffin

Work-Life Harmony: parents sharing how to align your passion with your profession (without burning out)

Take the Leap: Resources to Grow Your Businesses: a panel presented by TVFCU featuring past Idea Leap participants

New this year, the organization has added a Daydreaming Lounge to the schedule of events. The Daydreaming Lounge will be a space where attendees can reflect, create art or simply daydream.

“Last year, our brainstorming lounge acted as a third space for attendees to recharge,” says Mason. “We decided to reframe it as a daydreaming lounge to be more intentional in providing time and space for attendees to take a break if needed. Bloom is about learning but it’s also about carving out time for wellness and rest.”

Bloom will conclude with a happy hour in Common House’s garden featuring music and art activations.

General admission tickets to Bloom are $35 ($39.19 all-inclusive of fees) and $20 ($23.18) for current college students. Both tickets include lunch and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Common House is a 21+ venue.

Bloom is powered in part by the Lillian Colby Foundation, TVFCU, SVN | Second Story Property Management, Women’s Fund of Chattanooga, and LAUNCH Chattanooga. Event and table sponsorships are still available by emailing hello@bloomcreativesummit.com.

For more information and announcements about Bloom, follow the conference on Instagram or visit bloomcreativesummit.com.