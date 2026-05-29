The Chattery Hosts Donation Drive Ahead Of Its Art Supply Thrift Store Opening

The Chattery, Chattanooga’s nonprofit community classroom and creative education hub, is slated to open an art supply thrift store later this summer. The organization is hosting a donation drive on Saturday, May 30th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also have on-site crafts stations that donors can participate in while there.

The organization’s founders noticed a need in Chattanooga and decided to pursue a thrift store idea. After extensive research and feedback from its community members, The Chattery officially announced its plans to open a thrift store on Earth Day.

“More than 65% of our workshops fall into the arts & crafts category,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “After meeting with other creative reuse stores, we learned how impactful art supply thrift stores are in keeping products out of landfills. Our goal is not only to supply our community with gently or barely used art supplies, but also to do our part environmentally.”

The organization recently published a poll on social media asking for help naming the store. After hundreds of votes and comments, a clear winner was revealed.

“We received nearly 700 responses to our poll, and we are excited to reveal that our thrift store will be called Creative (Re)Supply,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “Resupply means to replenish and that’s what we’re hoping to achieve with the store — replenish customers’ art supplies while encouraging them to create.”

At Saturday’s donation drive, donors can drop off and go, or drop off and stick around to participate in art activities like watercolor painting and collage making.

While store hours have not been determined, the organization will host classes based on Creative (Re)Supply’s inventory and host more donation and creative events through the store.

Donations are currently accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors with large donations should email The Chattery (info@thechattery.org) to set up an appointment. Click here for donation guidelines.

Visit here for more information on the donation drive and to RSVP.