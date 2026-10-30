The Chattery Launches Regional Survey To Better Support Creative Entrepreneurs

What does it take to build a successful creative business in Chattanooga, and are local resources meeting the needs of the people behind them?

The Chattery is launching a regional Creative Entrepreneur Assessment to find out, inviting artists, makers, and creative business owners to share their experiences through a community-wide survey open through December 4.

The initiative, conducted in partnership with Chattanooga-based consulting firms Prospera Strategies and Rad Work, will examine the experiences, challenges, and goals of creative entrepreneurs throughout the greater Chattanooga region.

The findings will shape a recommendations report intended as a shared resource for The Chattery and partner organizations, including the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), LAUNCH Chattanooga, ArtsBuild, and others, as each considers how to better support the region's creative economy.

Tennessee's arts and cultural industries grew nearly 45% in economic value between 2019 and 2023, placing the state among the five fastest-growing nationally. In Hamilton County, nonprofit arts and cultural activity generated $191 million in economic activity in 2022. Yet these figures tell only part of the story. The economic contributions, business challenges, and growth opportunities of independent creative entrepreneurs remain less well understood.

"At The Chattery, we've learned that the best programming starts with listening," said Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. "We want to hear from creative entrepreneurs across our region, whether they're just getting started, selling their work on the side, or running an established business. What's working for them? What's getting in their way? And what would actually help them take the next step? Their experiences should help shape how our community supports creative businesses."

Supported by a grant from Tennessee Placemakers, the assessment will include a regional survey, focus groups, and interviews with creative entrepreneurs and community stakeholders. The research will explore where entrepreneurs are in their business journeys, what they hope to accomplish, the barriers they face, and the resources they currently use.

The project will also map existing resources and identify opportunities for stronger collaboration among organizations serving creative entrepreneurs. The resulting report will provide findings and recommendations that The Chattery and other community organizations can use to make more informed decisions about programming, business support, and future investments in the region's creative economy.

Creative Entrepreneurs Invited to Participate

The survey is open to creative entrepreneurs across the greater Chattanooga region, including artists, makers, performers, designers, creative service providers, and others building businesses around their creative work. Participation is encouraged at every stage, from those exploring a business idea or selling occasionally to established business owners.

The survey takes approximately 5–8 minutes to complete and is available in English and Spanish.

At the end of the survey, respondents can indicate their interest in participating in a follow-up focus group in early 2027. Selected participants will receive $100 for their time. Space is limited, and participation cannot be guaranteed.

Take the survey at thechattery.org/survey. The deadline to participate is December 4, 2026.