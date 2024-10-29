The Chattery Moves Into A Temporary Space, Hosts A Fall Open House

After a devastating fire in their classroom and office earlier this summer, local nonprofit, The Chattery, has moved into a temporary space to host their classes.

The space is located at “The Block”, 231 Broad Street. Thanks to the generosity of River City Company, The Chattery was provided with an opportunity to activate a vacant space at The Block so the organization can continue its mission of creating an active and engaging learning community.

With their first week of classes at their temporary classroom complete, the organization is hosting a free Fall Open House on Saturday, November 2nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the open house, visitors can explore various craft stations to engage their curiosities. Participants are encouraged to make new friends, learn new crafts, and enjoy complimentary seasonal beverages.

Crafts include:

Making a beeswax candle

Creating a fall wreath

Painting a mini watercolor masterpiece

Designing mixed-media drink coasters for the holidays

“Not only are we using this time to invite the community to see our new, temporary home but this open house is also the perfect opportunity to get a small taste of what we offer at The Chattery,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder at The Chattery. “The fire turned our worlds upside down but we are relieved to be able to offer our community a bit of stability for a while.”

While the organization plans to return to its classroom space on Rossville Avenue, there is no current timeline for when the rebuilding will be complete.

Registration is open and recommended for the Fall Open House; walk-ins are also welcome. For updates, follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.