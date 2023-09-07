The Chattery's Inaugural Night Market Shines A Spotlight On Local Vendors And Community

As the market season kicks off, The Chattery is thrilled to announce its very first Night Market, set to take place this Friday, September 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Located at The Chattery's event space at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, this Night Market will feature a unique selection of 16 local vendors. From colorful jewelry and artisanal pottery to refreshing lemonade and stylish clothing, there will be something for everyone. Shoppers can explore a diverse variety of products while supporting their local entrepreneurs and artisans.

To enhance the shopping experience, The Chattery has arranged to have DJ MCPRO onsite who will provide an upbeat soundtrack to the evening, ensuring that attendees can enjoy the vibes while discovering unique treasures.

Vendors for the Night Market include:

A Piece of Cloud 9

Arrowknot Studio

The August Sisters

Bo Peep’s Black Sheep

Chattanooga Clay Company

Crowns & Heights

ekg pottery

Elena Johnson Art

Fusion Threads Collective

Lucky to Know You Apparel

LulaRuth Online Boutique

Nooga Honey Pot

Penny’s Lemonade

Princess Child Soaps

Silent Earth Arts

Simply Me by Angelica

“We are excited to launch our first Night Market, which not only showcases the incredible talents of our local vendors but also fosters a sense of community,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “We invite everyone to join us for a Friday night of fun, entertainment, and shopping for one-of-a-kind items.”

Admission to The Chattery's Night Market is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable event for all. For additional updates on The Chattery’s Night Market, follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.thechattery.org.