The Chattery Set To Host Second Annual Bloom Creative Summit

The Chattery is hosting the Bloom Creative Summit, a one-day conference designed for Black women and nonbinary creatives to connect, cultivate community and learn from one another.

The summit will be held on Thursday, September 18, at Common House on Mitchell Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and offers two tracks for guests to choose from: business and wellness.

While the conference is designed with Black women and non-binary individuals in mind, it is open to the public and welcomes anyone who supports its mission. Bloom will provide attendees with the tools and resources they need to bloom in business and flourish in wellness through various workshops, panels, and art experiences.

This year’s keynote speaker is Marsha Barnes, founder of The Finance Bar, a Charlotte-based financial wellness company. Ms. Barnes is a nationally recognized Certified Financial Social Worker and Certified Financial Therapist with a proven track record of helping individuals and organizations navigate the emotional and behavioral aspects of money. Marsha’s work has extended into brand partnerships with organizations such as Aflac, the WNBA, and Secret Deodorant (Procter & Gamble), where she serves on the financial education advisory board.

“We are so excited to welcome Ms. Barnes to Chattanooga and have her as our keynote speaker this year,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery & Bloom Creative Summit. “The keynote address will provide insight into Ms. Barnes’ entrepreneurial journey and how wellness and finance intersect.”

The day will begin with a coffee power hour featuring music from harpist Angelica Hairston. Following coffee, attendees will choose workshops in the business or wellness track. A sample of panels includes:

Advocating for Your Health: a panel featuring a variety of perspectives on navigating the health industry

Ageless Ambition: a panel of entrepreneurs who are examples that success has no age limit

Self-Care: Mind, Body & Soul: a panel of experts sharing ways we can experience self-care through a range of fields, including fitness, therapy, and faith

Take the Leap: Resources to Grow Your Businesses: a panel presented by TVFCU featuring past Idea Leap participants

New this year, the organization has added a Daydreaming Lounge (formerly the Brainstorming Lounge) to the schedule. The Daydreaming Lounge will take place in the garden at Common House and is a space where attendees can take a break, create art or simply daydream.

Activities in the Daydreaming Lounge include journaling, watercolor painting and a mini make-your-own candle workshop. After the final panel, the conference will end with a happy hour in the garden with:

A live DJ

Tarot readings by Achelmy by Ant

Complimentary massages with Bryn Medical

Bouquet Bar with Every Last Petal

Giftting station with products donated by Sephora

Live painting by artist, Briah Gober

General admission tickets to Bloom are $35 ($39.19 all-inclusive of fees) and $20 ($23.18) for current college students. Both tickets include lunch and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Common House is a 21+ venue.

Bloom is powered in part by the Lillian Colby Foundation, TVFCU, SVN | Second Story Property Management, Women’s Fund of Chattanooga, LAUNCH Chattanooga and Erlanger.

For more information and announcements about Bloom, follow the conference on Instagram or visit bloomcreativesummit.com.