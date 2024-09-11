The Chattery To Host Night Market At Parkside Hall To Highlight Local Makers

To celebrate the start of the fall market season, The Chattery is hosting a Night Market set to take place this Friday, September 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to a fire that destroyed The Chattery’s classroom space, this year’s Night Market will take place at Parkside Hall located at 2035 Polk Street.

This Night Market will feature a unique selection of 20 local vendors. From handmade jewelry and artisanal pottery to yummy pastries and candles, the market will offer something for everyone. Not only can shoppers explore a diverse variety of products and services but they can also support local entrepreneurs and artisans.

To enhance the shopping experience, The Chattery will feature entertainment from DJMCPRO to provide the vibes and soundtrack for the evening.

Vendors for the Night Market include:

A Piece of Cloud 9

Alchemy by Ant

Andi Kur Art

Arrow & Acorn

Bloom CBD

Café Laurel

Escential Things

Every Last Petal

FemmeAldehyde

Flutterbies: Art With A Message

Fox & Fish Printing

Genevieve Made

Jillysworld

Lauren Paints Rainbows

lissie ceramics

LV CRAFTED

Shey Natural Health Bar

Style Verde

The August Sisters

The Cozy Crafter

“This is the third Night Market we’ve hosted and they’re always so fun,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “We are so grateful for the partnership with Parkside Hall which allowed us to host this market despite our recent fire. We invite everyone to join us for a Friday night of fun, entertainment, and one-of-a-kind shopping.”

Admission to The Chattery's Night Market is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable event for all. For additional updates on The Chattery’s Night Market, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.