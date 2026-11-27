To celebrate and highlight many small businesses in the Chattanooga area, The Chattery is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday Market set to take place Saturday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Southside classroom location at 1800 Rossville Ave.

The Small Business Saturday Market will feature an eclectic selection of vendors ranging from jewelry and artwork to wellness products and home goods.

To complement the shopping experience, The Chattery will feature DJMCPRO as the soundtrack of the afternoon.

Vendors include:

Alchemy by Ant

Bo Peep's Black Sheep

Buffer Time Exchange

Cozy Crafter

Crafty Condor

Crafty Hollow Co.

Divine Purity

Do What You Love: The Love Experience

Encouraging Prints

Flutterbies Art with a Message

Frequency Fillery

Invisible Accidents

K. Elle Essentials

Leonara Apothecary

NoogaHoneyPot

Nuit | Pretty Dipped Custom Treats

Sali’s Creations

Simply Me by Angelica

The Galle-Ari | ThriftyPunk

“We love highlighting our creative entrepreneurial community here in Chattanooga and take a lot of pride in doing so,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “Our markets represent a diverse group of creative entrepreneurs in Chattanooga who showcase just how creative and talented Chattanooga makers are.”

The organization’s work within the creative community is deepening. They are currently working with Rad Work and Prospera Strategies to examine the experiences, challenges, and goals of creative entrepreneurs throughout the greater Chattanooga region. The findings will shape a recommendations report intended as a shared resource for The Chattery and partner organizations.

For more information on the survey, visit thechattery.org/survey. The survey closes on December 4, 2026.

Admission to The Chattery's Small Business Saturday market is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable event for all. For additional event updates, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Creative ReSupply, The Chattery’s art supply thrift store, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.