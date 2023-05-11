The Company Lab Partners With gener8tor To Open New Startup Accelerator Program

The Company Lab, a 501c3 nonprofit designed to accelerate startups, is proud to announce its partnership with gener8tor, a nationally-recognized venture firm and accelerator generator, through a new accelerator program that will target the growth and development of startups and entrepreneurs in Chattanooga focused on sustainable mobility innovations.

CO.LAB’s newest accelerator program, the CO.LAB Sustainable Mobility Accelerator, will support up to two cohorts of six high-growth sustainable mobility startups on a yearly basis, with a $20K investment into the selected companies and additional funding of up to $100K at the conclusion of the program. Companies will also receive access to a national network of experienced mentors, technologists, industry experts, venture capitalists, and local corporate partners.

“This opens so many doors for putting Chattanooga on the map at a national level,” said The Company Lab CEO Tasia Malakasis. “We already have unparalleled resources that no other parts of the country have. Now, with this accelerator program, we could be considered as one of the top cities for startup growth in the country.”

Companies across the world are invited to apply. The Company Lab and gener8tor will create a special panel to select a handful of companies after applications close during Summer 2023.

“We’ve supported almost 50 cities with entrepreneurs across the country and Chattanooga is a new, exciting step for us,” said Lauren Usher, a partner with gener8tor. “The sustainable mobility industry is growing at a rapid pace nationwide and we are excited to help Chattanooga be at the forefront of it.”

Applicants must apply here by June 30th in order to be considered.

For the most up-to-date information regarding The Company Lab, please visit www.colab.co.