The Enterprise Center On Schedule To Relocate To The Historic Lupton Building

The Enterprise Center, the nonprofit economic development partner of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with a legacy of local impact, announces it will become an anchor tenant of the recently renovated Lupton Building in November 2025, moving from their current location in the Edney Building.

“Many Chattanoogans and people from around the region have gotten to know The Enterprise Center through Floor Five. It has been a space for anyone to build a project and grow a community, and we’re excited to continue that community service just a block away in the Lupton Building,” said Sammy Lowdermilk, acting President and CEO of The Enterprise Center. “Our new space will deliver the same access to the community—space for meetings, events, and more. It will also house our offices and staff, which have supported our work in connecting more than 16,000 Tennesseeans with access to technology and internet skills.”

The Enterprise Center will move to the Lupton Building at 1010 Georgia Avenue, which is part of the Stone Fort Land Company Historic District recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. After completing renovations, The Enterprise Center will offer public event and meeting spaces, so local businesses, nonprofits, and civic gatherings can occur in a safe, central, and collaborative environment. This move allows The Enterprise Center to better serve the community for years to come, ensuring the organization utilizes public and private funding more efficiently.

Greenleaf Founding Partner Dave Codrea, who owns The Lupton, is absolutely thrilled to welcome the innovative Enterprise Center to our building. “Having a tenant that embodies the spirit of creativity and is supporting the community today and preparing them for the future, is exciting to see. We know having The Enterprise Center at The Lupton Building will make this a special place.”

The Enterprise Center's community space on Floor Five regularly hosts around 100 meetings and events each month, ensuring more than 14,000 entrepreneurs, innovators, educators, creatives, and neighborhood leaders can collaborate, learn, and build together every year. The Enterprise Center’s future space, like Floor Five, will serve as an extension of the organization’s commitment to economic development in the city and county.

“As our work and team have grown over the last decade, we’ve thought a lot about what comes next. The Enterprise Center has demonstrated that when given space to thrive, relationships and partnerships can grow in exciting ways. We are committed to providing space to the public and look forward to inviting the community and guests to our new offices and event spaces in the Lupton Building in 2026,” said Dan Ryan, Board Chair of The Enterprise Center. “As an organization, we have a legacy of convening individuals, organizations, and ideas, as well as connecting local residents to resources and training, for the betterment of our entire region, and we’re excited to continue that legacy from within the heart of our City.”

To ensure a seamless transition, the Floor Five meeting spaces are now closed to public gatherings, and The Enterprise Center looks forward to inviting guests to the future space in 2026. Questions about upcoming or planned events regarding Floor Five can be directed to info@theenterprisectr.org.