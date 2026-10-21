The Hotel Chalet Earns A Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Award

The Hotel Chalet is proud to share the incredible honor of being named a winner of the Condé Nast Traveler 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

The hotel ranks No. 22 among the top hotels in the South in the publication's U.S. hotels list and is the only Chattanooga hotel to make the list.

The Readers' Choice Awards are determined entirely by the votes of Condé Nast Traveler readers, making the honor a direct reflection of the guests and travelers who have experienced the property firsthand. The recognition arrives just two weeks after The Hotel Chalet was named a MICHELIN Key hotel for the second consecutive year, the only hotel in Chattanooga to receive the distinction in 2026.

Set on the storied grounds of the Chattanooga Choo Choo, The Hotel Chalet offers 127 guest rooms, including 25 lovingly restored Pullman train cars, all in service of the property's signature spirit of après voyage.

Guests can gather fireside at the Alpine pool, wander the historic Choo Choo gardens, and settle in for the evening at Elsie's Daughter, the hotel's Appalachian bistro — the kind of details that have made The Hotel Chalet a fixture of Chattanooga's Southside revival.

"There's no recognition more meaningful than one that comes straight from our guests," said Alan Rae, General Manager of The Hotel Chalet. "To be chosen by the travelers who've stayed with us, alongside some of the most celebrated hotels in the South, is a true honor. It belongs to our team, who bring The Hotel Chalet's spirit of genuine hospitality to life for every guest, every day."

Now in their 37th year, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are among the longest-running and most recognized honors in the travel industry. The complete 2026 list of the top hotels in the South is available at cntraveler.com.

For more information on The Hotel Chalet, visit www.thehotelchalet.com