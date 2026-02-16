The Houston Museum Celebrates The 52nd Annual Antiques Show & Sale

The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts invites the community to celebrate Chattanooga’s 52nd Annual Antiques Show & Sale, held at the Signal Ballroom in the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex.

The event kicks off with a Southern Charm–themed Preview Party on Friday, February 20, followed by a full weekend of antique shopping on Saturday and Sunday, February 21–22, 2026.

Guests can browse an exceptional lineup of dealers from across the country offering antique furniture, quirky home décor, unique silver, heirloom jewelry, and more.

Tickets are $10 for one day or $15 for the weekend, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Houston Museum’s education and outreach programs.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can also enjoy live artisan demonstrations showcasing local artists at work, including porcelain repair, loom weaving, and flower arranging.

Tickets—including Preview Party tickets—are now available on the Museum’s website. Thanks to a grant from the Weldon Osborne Foundation, the Houston Museum’s newly redesigned website reduces ticketing fees, allowing more support to go directly back into the community.

This year’s Antiques Show comes at an especially exciting time for the Houston Museum, as the organization continues a major restoration project and prepares to reopen later this year. Guests are invited to shop, celebrate, and support a meaningful cause while enjoying one of Chattanooga’s most beloved traditions.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment in the Houston Museum’s history,” said Pam Reed, Executive Director of the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts. “As we near the completion of our long-awaited restoration, the Antiques Show allows us to celebrate with our community before welcoming everyone back into our beautifully preserved Victorian house museum later this year. We can’t think of a better way to honor our past while looking toward the future.”

Celebrate Southern Charm surrounded by beautiful antiques at the 52nd Annual Antiques Show Preview Party. This festive evening features music, delicious appetizers, bubbly, and the opportunity to shop the Show before it opens to the public.

The Preview Party will be held in the The Signal Ballroom at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex on Friday, February 20, 2026 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and includes admission to the Antiques Show all weekend ($15 value)

100% of ticket sales benefit the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.